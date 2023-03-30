OMAHA – Several new faces got the opportunity to compete for the Waverly boys and girls track and field teams at the Boys Town Invite at Palrang Field House in Omaha on March 25. They helped the Vikings get third in the boys teams race with 58 points and fifth in the girls team standings with 34 points.

“We brought a mix of athletes to Boys Town,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “I was very proud of how all of our athletes, boys and girls, competed. We saw some great things that will help us reach our goals this year and in the future.”

The top finisher for Waverly was Barrett Mayfield, who took first in the 400 yard dash in a time of 56.49. Right behind Mayfield was Harrison Smith who came in second by clocking a 57.32.

In the boys 4x440 yard relay, Noah Rose, TJ Mueller, Keaton Bowker and Reid Robinson took second place with a time of 3:55.57.

Taking fourth and fifth in the 4x880 and the 880 sprint medley were the Vikings. Riley Bowker, Landon Patel, Owen Johnson and Josiah Bultman clocked a 9:46.58 in the 4x880 relay and Carter McMillan, Derek Sutter, Reid Robinson and Rose ran a 1:48.30 in the 880 yard sprint medley.

Carter McMillan of Waverly ended up getting fifth place in the 220 yard dash by posting a 26.34. Placing 10th and 12th were Derek Sutter and Max Leininger, running 26.90 and 27.36, respectively.

Getting to the line in 2:33.79 and taking 13th place was Bultman in the 880 yard run and Johnson ran a time of 2:36.02 to get 15th.

The shortest event on the track at the meet was the 60 yard dash. Ta’Jonne Baxter came in eighth place with a 7.18 and Max Leininger posted a 7.26 to get 12th place.

Taking third place in the long jump was Baxter, who jumped 19-00.25. Harrison Smith finished with a mark of 18-06.50 in fifth. Back in 15th place was TJ Mueller who went 16-03.50.

In the high jump, Baxter was the only competitor for the Vikings. He ended up clearing 5-06 to finish as runner up.

Nolan Maahs came in third place with a throw of 41-04.50 in the shot put. Earning fifth was Ayden Amos with a mark of 39-10 and Ethan Rohlfs finished with a toss of 38-10 which helped him earn ninth place.

Leading the Waverly girls team was Breeley King in the high jump. She came in second place by clearing 4-06.

Senior Jaelyn Dicke battled at the top of the leaderboard in the shot put. She was just edged out for first place and got second with a throw of 36-03.50. Payton Neeman finished in 10th place with a mark of 30-04.

In the 880 yard run, Blakeley Meyers came in second place running a 2:39.99 and Marisa Gross posted a 2:44.90 to get third.

Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings was Kenna Kottman, who came in fourth place in the 220 yard dash by clocking a 30.35.

Waverly is headed to the Platteview Invite this week on March 31. The meet starts at 4:30 p.m. at Platteview High School.