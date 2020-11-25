Minimal donations so far to VFW Christmas Drive

WAHOO – The second week of the 58th annual VFW Christmas Drive saw minimal donations come in, but many more are needed in the coming weeks.

Preparations continue for campaign, which will culminate with the delivery of toy and food boxes on Dec. 19. Monetary and toy donations continue to come in, however, at a very slow rate, according to Drive Coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal.

“Typically, the heavy donations start rolling in after Thanksgiving. Obviously, strong donations are critical to a successful drive,” Jason Libal said. “We are hopeful that this is once again the case. Once again, due to the very difficult economic climate related to the pandemic, we have seen an early increase in the number of applications as compared to past years at this time.”

Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 19. Deliveries will be made to more than 200 families in Wahoo, Yutan, Ceresco, Weston, Mead, Ithaca, Leshara, Cedar Bluffs, Morse Bluff, Colon, Ceresco, Prague and Touhy.

“The drive will not serve the Ashland and Memphis areas as a drive is already currently in place there,” Libal said.