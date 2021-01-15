Miller receives emergency management award

WAHOO – After two postponements of the Nebraska Association of Emergency Managers 2020 convention, the organization was finally able to hold the convention virtually on Dec. 9, but expanded it to the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO).
During the emergency managers breakout session, it was announced that Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller had been selected as the Emergency Manager of the Year for his work during the 2019 floods.
“I’m pretty appreciative,” Miller said. “I mean, just for the fact that my supervisors nominated me.”
Miller said District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff had written a supportive letter of recommendation for his above and beyond work.
“He has done a tremendous job in his position,” Karloff said in an email. “From the flooding issue to the pandemic, he stays on top of the issue and keeps us informed. He has gotten extra training and mentors others as well.”
The initial conference was supposed to be held in April 2020, but the pandemic had postponed it to August. When August came around, the convention was again postponed to December.
Miller describes 2019 as “probably the hardest year for an emergency manager” because of the floods. With the pandemic beginning to affect Nebraska almost exactly a year later from the floods, Miller said jokingly he hopes to take March 2021 off.
“(It was) two unprecedented events back to back,” Miller said.
Miller was appointed about 12 years ago when Sheriff Kevin Sutkenholtz encouraged him toward the position. Prior to being emergency manager, Miller was on the Mead Volunteer Fire Department for about 27 years. That is when he experienced his first taste of dealing with emergencies. He continued volunteering despite holding the emergency manager position for another few years, ultimately retiring from the department after 32 years.
With both the 2019 floods and the pandemic, Miller said there’s not a lot of preparing for something no one is expecting.
“There›s going to be a lot of lessons learned with any disaster,” Miller said. “I mean they call them disasters because they are a disaster.”
With the award, he said he feels the appreciation from the county board which helps motivate him for 2021 with the goal to continue to do as well as he can.
“It›s like the quarterback that wins the Super Bowl,” Miller said. “Next year they expect good things out of him as well.”