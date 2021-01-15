Miller receives emergency management award

WAHOO – After two postponements of the Nebraska Association of Emergency Managers 2020 convention, the organization was finally able to hold the convention virtually on Dec. 9, but expanded it to the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO).

During the emergency managers breakout session, it was announced that Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller had been selected as the Emergency Manager of the Year for his work during the 2019 floods.

“I’m pretty appreciative,” Miller said. “I mean, just for the fact that my supervisors nominated me.”

Miller said District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff had written a supportive letter of recommendation for his above and beyond work.

“He has done a tremendous job in his position,” Karloff said in an email. “From the flooding issue to the pandemic, he stays on top of the issue and keeps us informed. He has gotten extra training and mentors others as well.”

The initial conference was supposed to be held in April 2020, but the pandemic had postponed it to August. When August came around, the convention was again postponed to December.