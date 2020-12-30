Memorial gift lights steeple cross

Although he has only been at Bethlehem Lutheran for six years, Hayden recognized the Kennedys as “good active members.” Warren was on the church council and Karen has been giving communion to homebound family members for many years.

When the memorial project was announced, many were eager to be a part of it, including Warren and Karen’s children, Connie Tracewell and Tom and Robert Kennedy.

“When people knew the memorial money was going to light the steeple, they all loved that idea,” Karen Kennedy said.

Now that the project is finally done, Karen Kennedy is proud of the legacy she and her family have made for her husband, who was a friend to everyone he met.

“I don’t think there was anyone that didn’t like him,” she said.

Hayden said the project comes at a time when the world needs to illuminate the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Especially in this calendar year with everything we as a culture and a world have gone through,” he added.

A dedication ceremony will be held at a later date, Hayden said. Until then, the congregation and the community will enjoy looking up to see the cross shine in the night sky.

“That’s where the hope and the promise in the world is, in Jesus Christ, and we should be looking up to Christ,” he said.