Memorial gift lights steeple cross

WAHOO – The cross on the steeple of a local church has been illuminated by a loving memorial gift.
Just in time for Christmas, the steeple of Bethlehem Lutheran Church was lit for the first time in the church’s history after money was donated in memory of Warren Kennedy, a longtime church member who passed away in 2018 at the age of 81.
After Warren’s death, his wife, Karen Kennedy, asked Pastor Robert Hayden what the church needed in terms of a memorial. Hayden quickly answered. He wanted to light the cross at the top of the steeple. The Kennedy family liked the idea.
“They just jumped at it,” Hayden said.
When Hayden came to Bethlehem Lutheran six years ago, he thought the cross was already illuminated. One night as he walked out of the sanctuary, he looked up and asked about the steeple.
“My assumption was that it was lit,” he said.
Since then, lighting the cross has been on his to-do list. So when the Kennedy family was looking for an out-of-the-box memorial to honor Warren, the project came to mind.
It took a while for the project to come together. It was not an easy task to put lights on such a tall, narrow structure located on a church that was built 112 years ago. Karen Kennedy said they called several electricians but only one would take on the project – Sentry Electric of Lincoln.
“It was high risk, that’s why nobody wanted to do it,” she said.
After the electrician was secured, it took a while for the lights to arrive. Hayden said they were specially designed to illuminate the cross and came from out of state.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the arrival of the lights were delayed. Finally, on Dec. 14, a crew from Sentry ascended the steeple and installed the lights. Karen Kennedy was there to witness as the lights went up.
“I sat there the whole time they were working on it,” she said.
After waiting for nearly three years, Karen Kennedy saw the cross shine in the early evening light.
“I’m so pleased,” she said. “I think it looks real classy.”
The lighting project is just one chapter in the history of the church, which was founded on Christmas Day, 1883. Members first met at Luther College until they built the sanctuary in 1908.
“It’s quite a lovely history,” said Hayden.
The Kennedy family has been active in the church since they moved to Wahoo in 1967. Karen Kennedy said the church has always been an important part of their lives.
“We were just involved with the church all the time,” she said.
Although he has only been at Bethlehem Lutheran for six years, Hayden recognized the Kennedys as “good active members.” Warren was on the church council and Karen has been giving communion to homebound family members for many years.
When the memorial project was announced, many were eager to be a part of it, including Warren and Karen’s children, Connie Tracewell and Tom and Robert Kennedy.
“When people knew the memorial money was going to light the steeple, they all loved that idea,” Karen Kennedy said.
Now that the project is finally done, Karen Kennedy is proud of the legacy she and her family have made for her husband, who was a friend to everyone he met.
“I don’t think there was anyone that didn’t like him,” she said.
Hayden said the project comes at a time when the world needs to illuminate the teachings of Jesus Christ.
“Especially in this calendar year with everything we as a culture and a world have gone through,” he added.
A dedication ceremony will be held at a later date, Hayden said. Until then, the congregation and the community will enjoy looking up to see the cross shine in the night sky.
“That’s where the hope and the promise in the world is, in Jesus Christ, and we should be looking up to Christ,” he said.