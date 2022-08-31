Mead wins first home opener since 2019

MEAD- The Mead football team had to battle through a roller coaster of emotions in a 48-22 win at home against Johnson County Central on August 26. After giving up a 20 point lead in the second quarter, the Raiders responded by scoring 28 points to win their first season opening football game since 2019.

“They fought really hard,” Mead Head Coach Terry Hickman said. “We got a lot of experience, but we have a lot of young guys at some positions. The second quarter was rough, but they grabbed some momentum at the end of the quarter. We challenged them at halftime and they responded positively and played a great second half.”

On the first possession of the game, Mead’s defense was able to force JCC into a three and out.

With the ball in hand, the Raiders rolled the dice and went for it on 4th and one and got it. They capped off the drive with Luke Carritt finding Tristan Zwiener in the end zone for a score. The two point conversion pass from Luke Carritt to Branden Koranda was also good and gave the Raiders an 8-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for Mead to add to that edge when the Thunderbirds went to punt on their next possession. The ball ended up getting tossed over the punter’s head and into the end zone where Tytus Lee recovered it for the score.

After proving what he could do with his arm, Luke Carritt used his legs to run for a 31 yard touchdown to push the Raiders advantage out to 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.

With all the momentum on Mead’s side, JCC was able to snatch it back by going to the air. On three straight possessions, they had passing touchdowns and got in on two conversion attempts to give themselves their first lead of the game at 22-20.

The Raiders ended up getting the ball with under a minute left and mounted a perfect comeback drive. It started with Luke Carritt completing a 32 yard pass to Tristan Zweiner and then Luke was able to run the ball up the gut from 11 yards out and in for a score as time expired in the half.

What looked destined to be a deficit going into halftime, turned out to be a four point lead for the Raiders at 26-22.

On the first possession of the second half, Mead wasted no time scoring on a big completion from Luke Carritt to Koranda for 28 yards. On the two point attempt, Luke Carritt completed a pass to Keegan Converse in the end zone to give the Raiders a 34-22 lead.

The game was capped off for Mead with two more touchdown runs of 19 yards in the third and then seven yards in the fourth quarter by Luke Carritt to give the Raiders a 24 point win.

According to Hickman, it was important Mead started on the right foot. Similar to Nebraska, the Raiders have started the year with losses the last few seasons and it has been hard to recover. It’s nice to see this group ahead of the eight ball this year.

“Kinda like the Huskers where if you stub your toe early it might be hard to get it back,” Hickman said. “We have stubbed our toe in the opener the last couple of years and it was hard to get back on track.”

Completing five of seven passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns was Luke Carritt. He also rushed for 118 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Coming up with two catches for 36 yards and one score was Zwiener. Koranda had one catch for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Picking up 70 rushing yards on 14 carries was Hayden Watson and Beau LaCroix powered his way to 66 yards on the ground on 14 attempts.

LaCroix paced the defense for the Raiders with 14 tackles, while Lee, Tanner Price, and Luke Carritt all had five.

Intercepting one pass apiece were Koranda, Price, and Quinn Carritt. Lee had one fumble recovery that resulted in a score.

This week the Raiders travel to Shelby-Rising City at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. The Huskies are currently 0-1 after losing to Heartland 44-22 in their opener.