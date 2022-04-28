Mead takes fourth and fifth place in McCool Juncition

MCCOOL JUNCTION- Against all Class D schools, the Mead boys and girls track teams had favorable finishes at the Exeter-Milligan Invite on April 19. The Raiders boys ended up getting fourth place with 56 points and the girls got fifth place with 40 points.

On the day, the Mead boys were only able to pick up one first place finish. It came in the 4x100 meter relay where the Raiders ran a 49.03.

In the 100 meter dash, the Raiders had two medalists. Tyler Pickworth took second place in a time of 11.21 and Tyler Else came in fifth place running a 12.03.

Following up his medal in the 100 meter dash with another one in the 200 meter dash was Else. Instead of getting fifth, this time he got second by clocking a 24.96.

On top of the gold medal performance in the 4x100, Mead also took fifth in the 4x200 meter relay and sixth in the 4x800 meter relay. The Raiders came through the line in 1:57 in the 4x200 and ran an 11:02.58 in the 4x800.

The top finisher for Mead in the field events was Branden Koranda and Pickworth with a pair of second place finishes in the long and triple jump. Koranda earned his silver medal in the long jump where he finished with a mark of 19-02.75 and Pickworth took second in the triple jump by jumping 40-02.

Also getting third place in the high jump was Koranda. He tied with Owen Oglesby of BDS by clearing 5-07, but due to prior misses ended up placing behind him.

Medaling in both the shot put and discus was AJ Carritt. The senior took fifth in the discus with a toss of 117-05 and came in sixth in the shot put with a mark of 37-10.

The top performer for the Raider girls was Eva Georgoulopoulo in the middle and long distances. She came in second in the 1,600 meter run in a time of 6:40 and clocked a 2:55.95 in the 800 meter run to get sixth.

Also medaling on the track for Mead were the 4x800 and 4x100 meter relay teams. Taking second place was the 4x800 team in a time of 12:32.60 and the 4x100 team got fourth by clocking a 1:02.90.

In the long jump, the Raiders ended up getting two medalists in Janie Munter and Michelle Huckeby. Getting fifth place was Munter by jumping 13-00.50 and Huckeby came in sixth by also jumping 13-00.50.

Lilly Flynn had an excellent outing in the shot put competition by getting second place with a throw of 31-00.50. Taking fourth place in the discus was Addison O’Brien who finished with a toss of 86-01.

This week Mead competed at the Fort Calhoun Invite on April 26. They will also be participating in the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite at 10:00 a.m. at Palmyra on April 30.

McCool Junction Invite

Girls 100 meter dash- 12. Addison O’Brien 14.72; Boys 100 meter dash- 10. Branden Koranda 12.50; Boys 200 meter dash- 10. Justin Else 26.00, 13. David O’Brien 27.39; Girls 400 meter dash- 7. Michelle Huckeby 1:14.59; Boys 400 meter dash- 9. Matt Hanson 1:11.08, 10. Trey Siske 1:14.53; Boys 800 meter dash- 7. Justin Felty 2:38.59, 11. George Georgopoupolous 2:48.02; Girls 1,600 meter run- 7. Emily Quinn 7:11.89, 8. Laura Kuhr 7:27.45; Boys 4x400 meter relay- 7. Mead 4:44.21; Boys long jump- 8. Keegan Converse 16-02, 9. Tyler Else 15-09.75; Girls triple jump- 9. Janie Munter 26-03; Boys triple jump- 9. Justin Felty 32-11.75, 10. Trey Siske 32-02.25; Girls shot put- 15. Haylie Muhlbach 23-01.50; Boys shot put- 11. Chris Hanson 31-11, 15. Tytus Lee 30-04.05; Girls discus- 9. Haylie Muhlbach 72-01; Boys discus- 11. Hayden Watson 92-00, 13. Chris Hanson 88-06.