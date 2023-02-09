MEAD – The Class D-1 No. 7 Mead boys basketball team kicked off the ECNC Tournament with a home game against Falls City at home on Jan. 31. A strong start to the game helped the Raiders pull out a 63-37 win over the Tigers.

In the early going, Mead got a pair of three-pointers from Frankie Hebenstreit and Luke Carritt. A layup off a turnover from Hebenstreit increased the Raiders’ edge to 10-0.

To close out the first quarter, Mead put up another six points and had a 16-7 lead.

Isaac Couch kept the Raiders advantage at nine with a three to start the second quarter.

For the most part, the quarter was dominated by Falls City who outscored by Mead 14-11. Despite being outplayed, Mead still clung to a 27-21 lead at the break.

Early in the third, Hebenstreit connected on a three to put the Raiders up by 12. A few possessions later, Carritt hit a trey as well that made it 38-25 Mead.

The Raiders ended the third on a 9-2 scoring run and entered the final frame up 47-27.

Everything seemed to click for Mead offensively in the fourth as they went on to put up 20 points in eight minutes. Defensively, they were able to hold the Tigers to just 10 points and pushed their advantage to 30.

From both the field and from three the Raiders shot 44% and made 79% of their free throws.

The key contributor for Mead was Hebenstreit with 24 points and seven rebounds. Carritt had 12 points, three assists and four rebounds. Isaac Couch put up 11 points with three steals and Beau LaCroix finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders followed up the win against Falls City with a pair of losses to Class C-1 No. 4 Auburn and Elmwood-Murdock to close out the conference tournament. They fell to the Bulldogs 78-43 in the semifinals on Feb. 3 and then lost 61-50 to the Knights in the third/fourth place game on Feb. 4.

As of the newspaper’s press deadline on Feb. 6, there were no stats reported for either of the two contests for Mead.

This week the Raiders played at Cedar Bluffs in a makeup game on Feb. 6. They then travel for a 7:30 p.m. game at Elmwood-Murdock on Feb. 9 and return home at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 to take on Omaha Christian Academy.