Mead struggles to score in a pair of losses

MEAD – Offensive woes resulted in losses on back-to-back days for the Mead girls basketball team. Their first loss was to Omaha Brownell Talbot 48-16 on the road on Dec. 16 and then they fell at home to East Butler 49-24 on Dec. 17.

Against the Tigers in the Raiders first home game in their new gym, Mead scored in single digits in every quarter in a 25-point loss. A lot of the issue for the Raiders in the contest came from the fact that they had the ball stolen 23 times.

“After a few rough outings, losing to Palmyra, Bancroft-Rosalie and Omaha Brownell-Talbot, we finally played a much better game against East Butler,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “We were unable to get the win, but I felt we played much better. Some early foul trouble for (Janie) Munter and (Addison) O’Brien made us go to the bench a little earlier than we wanted to.”

Mead was led by Janie Munter who had seven points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Also scoring seven points with three rebounds, two assists and one steal was Eva Georgoulopoulos.

Finishing with four points and four rebounds was Addison O’Brien.

A day earlier, Mead found themselves on the wrong side of a 32-point loss to B-T. The Raiders ended up shooting 25% from the field and 9% from three-point range in the defeat.

Munter was the only Mead player to reach double digits with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Scoring three points was Georgoulopoulos and Elizabeth Brennan had two points.

This week the Raiders played in the first round of the Runza Holiday Tournament at Cross Country at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. The Cougars came into the game with a 4-3 record and lost 39-35 to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley their last time out.