Mead School Board works through accreditation, contracts

MEAD – The Mead School Board met inside the high school library on Oct. 12.

The administration and members of the board worked through the process of accreditation through the Nebraska Department of Education.

Rule 10 requires at least 400 instructional units to be offered in the high school curriculum.

Superintendent P.J. Quinn informed the board that 477 instructional units are offered at the high school, excluding some correspondence, dual credit and/or roll over courses which could also be counted if the school was closer to the 400 minimum.

Rule 10 requires that a minimum of 80% of the instructional units offered in secondary grades in accredited systems shall be assigned to teachers who hold certificates having appropriate endorsements issued.

Quinn informed the board that 94% of the high school classes are taught by properly endorsed teachers.

Quinn also stated that 92% of the middle school courses are taught by teachers within their endorsed areas and 100% of the elementary school teachers teach in their endorsed area.

In other business the board voted unanimously to remain in a contract with Trane Corporation for HVAC services.