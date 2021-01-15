Mead School board elects officers

MEAD – The Mead School Board met for the first time in the New Year on Monday night inside the Mead High School Library and members of the board were elected to President, Vice President and Treasurer.

The board voted unanimously to elect Nate Mongan Board President for the 2021 school year.

Last year’s President Steph Langemeier was voted into the Vice President role for the 2021 school year.

Brenda Halbmaier will remain as Treasurer after receiving a unanimous vote on Monday night.

First-year Principal Darin Kovar talked about the changes regarding attendance for sporting events.

Changes to NSAA guidelines recently raised attendance levels from 25 to 50 percent capacity.

Kovar said that the school will still require a ticket for admittance into basketball games played at Mead High School.

He also stated that masks will be required at all times and wants fans to social distance when possible.

Kovar also discussed absences and compared 2019’s first semester and 2020’s first semester which occurred in the midst of the global pandemic.