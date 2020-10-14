Mead rolls to third straight victory

MEAD – The Mead Raiders won the annual battle of Saunders County eight-man football teams after they were able to race past the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats 54-20 at home.

The win improved the Raider record to 3-4 while the Wildcats fell to 0-7.

The Raiders scored 46 first half points and led 46-6 at the half.

The Raiders were able to take advantage of three Wildcat turnovers to build the 40-point halftime lead.

Sophomore Luke Carritt completed 4-of-7 through the air and threw three touchdown passes while compiling 149 yards. He also rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Junior Tyler Pickworth caught two touchdown passes and led the receiving corps with 91 yards.

Senior receiver Blaine Nicola also caught a 48-yard touchdown pass. Nicola also added a 17-yard touchdown run.

Senior Cade Mongan got the Raiders on the board first with a 5-yard TD run just two minutes into the game.

The Raiders even scored on defense when junior linebacker Caleb Lihs returned an interception 52 yards for a score in the third quarter. Lihs also recovered a fumble defensively, as did teammate Bayley LaCroix.