Mead remains perfect with come from behind win against Tigers

BRAINARD- Never stop fighting until the final whistle sounds. It is something that all coaches preach and something the Mead girls basketball team was able to execute in a 52-47 win at East Butler on Dec. 18.

“I could not be more proud of our team in the win,” Mead head coach Lyle Havelka said. “They never gave up and kept fighting until the very end of the game. East Butler is a well-coached team that plays very physical. I am not sure our girls were ready for it, but we did a great job adapting to the style of play and staying focused on what we needed to accomplish.”

The game started out fast on both sides of the court with the Raiders and Tigers battling to a 2-2 tie early. In the end, it was East Butler who was able to take a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams continued their solid effort into the second where they were nearly deadlocked. Once again, it was the Tigers who came out ahead on the scoreboard 11-10 and had a 23-18 lead at halftime.

Emily Hebenstreit got the offense clicking for Mead out of the break with a three that trimmed the Raiders deficit down to two points.