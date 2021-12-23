Mead remains perfect with come from behind win against Tigers

BRAINARD- Never stop fighting until the final whistle sounds. It is something that all coaches preach and something the Mead girls basketball team was able to execute in a 52-47 win at East Butler on Dec. 18.
“I could not be more proud of our team in the win,” Mead head coach Lyle Havelka said. “They never gave up and kept fighting until the very end of the game. East Butler is a well-coached team that plays very physical. I am not sure our girls were ready for it, but we did a great job adapting to the style of play and staying focused on what we needed to accomplish.”
The game started out fast on both sides of the court with the Raiders and Tigers battling to a 2-2 tie early. In the end, it was East Butler who was able to take a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams continued their solid effort into the second where they were nearly deadlocked. Once again, it was the Tigers who came out ahead on the scoreboard 11-10 and had a 23-18 lead at halftime.
Emily Hebenstreit got the offense clicking for Mead out of the break with a three that trimmed the Raiders deficit down to two points.
East Butler responded well to this with an 8-0 run of their own. It was capped off with a layup by Madison DeWitt in transition.
A late three by Bailey Langemeier and a steal and layup by Allie Rigatuso had the Tigers still up by five at 39-34 heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, East Butler’s foul trouble became an issue as Mead found themselves in the bonus and then the double bonus for most of the quarter. This allowed the Raiders to come all the way back and trim the lead down to two points at 44-42.
One free throw by Lilly Watson and two by Hebenstreit put Mead up 47-44. The Raiders were able to seal their sixth win of the season with a rebound and layup made by Bri Lemke.
Finishing with a team-high 23 points, five steals, and four rebounds in the win for Mead was Hebenstreit. Langemeier had eight points and ten rebounds, while Emily Quinn and Watson had six points apiece, Lemke finished with five points and 12 rebounds, and Emily Oldenburg scored four points, had two rebounds, and two assists.
The Tigers were paced by Rigatuso who had a game-high 24 points, eight rebounds, and five steals. Kate Rathjen finished with nine points, three blocks, and five rebounds, DeWitt had six points, four rebounds, and two assists, Katie Haney scored five points and had three rebounds, Lanae Aerts recorded two points, and Nicole Buresh finished with one point.
With the loss, East Butler falls to 1-5 on the year and Mead moves to 6-0. The Raiders next game is the Milford Holiday Tournament and the Tigers are at their home tournament against Cedar Bluffs in two weeks.