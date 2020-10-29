Mead rallies past RC in five

RAYMOND – The third-ranked Mead Raider volleyball team outlasted the Raymond Central Mustangs at Raymond Central High School in five hard-fought sets on Oct. 20.

Raymond Central held a 2-1 lead after taking sets one 25-22 and three 25-10. Mead won set two 25-20 and then hung on for a 29-27 win in set four.

The Mustangs had a chance to finish the Raiders off in set five leading 13-11, but Mead rallied for the 16-14 win to end the match.

Mead improved to 21-5 with the win while the Mustangs fell to 18-9.

The Mustangs controlled set one and ended up winning by a score of 25-22.

“I thought we played pretty flat in the first set and definitely should have been able to get that win,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.

The Raiders switched up their rotation in set two and was able to get past the Mustangs 25-20.

Raymond Central was able to take advantage of the Raiders turning in the wrong lineup and cruised to the 25-10 victory in set three.