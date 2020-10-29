Mead rallies past RC in five

RAYMOND – The third-ranked Mead Raider volleyball team outlasted the Raymond Central Mustangs at Raymond Central High School in five hard-fought sets on Oct. 20.
Raymond Central held a 2-1 lead after taking sets one 25-22 and three 25-10. Mead won set two 25-20 and then hung on for a 29-27 win in set four.
The Mustangs had a chance to finish the Raiders off in set five leading 13-11, but Mead rallied for the 16-14 win to end the match.
Mead improved to 21-5 with the win while the Mustangs fell to 18-9.
The Mustangs controlled set one and ended up winning by a score of 25-22.
“I thought we played pretty flat in the first set and definitely should have been able to get that win,” said Mead Coach Keshia Havelka.
The Raiders switched up their rotation in set two and was able to get past the Mustangs 25-20.
Raymond Central was able to take advantage of the Raiders turning in the wrong lineup and cruised to the 25-10 victory in set three.
Undeterred, the Raiders were able to play well in the fourth set to take a 24-19 lead. RC rallied for five straight points to tie the fourth set at 24. Raymond Central led 27-26, but two hitting errors and a kills by Mead senior Becca Halbmaier allowed the visitors to secure a 29-27 win in the fourth set.
It was the first fifth set of the season for both teams and it was the home Mustangs roaring to a 13-11 lead.
Mead hitters Bri Lemke and Halbmaier combined for five kills to secure the win for the Raiders.
Lemke tied the Mead school record with 29 kills while hitting an incredible .431.
“She really couldn’t be stopped and took the team on her shoulders in the fourth and fifth sets,” added Havelka.
Halbmaier added 14 kills and junior Megan Luetkenhaus added nine more.
The Mustangs played without senior Grace Mueller, the team’s leader in kills with 251 on the season, but got solid performances at the net from juniors Emaree Harris and McKenna Gehle. Harris finished with a career-high 19 kills and Gehle added a career-high 15 more. Harris hit .515. Junior Hannah Kile came through with 10 kills.
Both setters had amazing nights. Mead junior Emily Quinn finished three set assists shy of setting a new school record with 54.
Mustang senior Halle Heiss handed out 47 set assists, giving her 631 for the season.
Senior Riley Langemeier led the Raider defense with 22 digs. Raider defensive ace Lauren Holloway came up with 15 more digs.
Mustang junior Autumn Haislet was everywhere for RC and finished with a team-best 25 digs. Kile finished with 21 more.
Both teams finished with nine aces behind the service line. Mead was led by Quinn and Halbmaier who finished with three apiece. Kile led RC with three.
The Raiders and the Mustangs began postseason play on Monday night.
Raymond Central played Malcolm in the Class C1-2 sub-district tournament in Lincoln.
Mead played Yutan in the Class D1-2 sub-district tournament played at Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont.
Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!