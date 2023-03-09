LINCOLN- Unfazed and ready to fight is the motto the eighth seeded Mead Boys Basketball Team took into their first round matchup with top seed and defending state champs North Platte St. Patrick’s in the first round of the Class D-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament on March 8 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Other than an 11-0 scoring run to end the game by the Irish, the Raiders hung right with St. Patrick’s in a 48-37 defeat.

Early on in the contest, it was Mead who jumped out to a 4-2 lead with a pair of baskets from Frankie Hebenstreit and Beau LaCroix. Later on, the Raiders trailed 7-6 when Hebenstreit got a layup to go that put Mead up by one.

Four straight points by the Irish closed out the first and put the Raiders in an 11-8 hole.

Down by six early in the second, Luke Carritt was able to knock down a three pointer. That was followed up by five straight points from Hebenstreit including a three that tied the game at 16 apiece.

With little time remaining before halftime, Tytus Lee got a layup to fall that trimmed Mead’s deficit down to 25-20 at the break.

LaCroix opened up the third with a pair of buckets underneath that got the Raiders within one of St. Patrick’s. The Irish proceeded to go on a 5-0 scoring run that extended their advantage to 29-24.

Mead got the game back to one possession at 33-30 to close out the quarter with a pair of two point baskets from LaCroix and Hebenstreit.

Midway through the final frame, the Raiders tied the game at 37-37 after a three from Tristan Zwiener and four points from Hebenstreit. After that, St. Patrick’s got six of Brecken Erickson game high 28 points to pull out the victory.

Finishing with one of his best games of the year on the biggest stage for Mead was their leading scorer on the year Hebenstreit with 23 points. That was followed up by LaCroix with six points, both Carritt and Zwiener had three and Lee put up two.

Overall, it was a great season for the Raiders who finished with a record of 18-9. A big reason for the success was the senior core of LaCroix, Carritt, Tye Dickes and Branden Koranda.