Mead picks up first win of the year over Cougars

MEAD – In a busy week full of matches, the Mead volleyball team was able to pick up their first win of the year at their home triangular on Sept. 6. The Raiders knocked off Conestoga in three sets and then ended up losing to Palmyra in straight sets.

Mead opened up the triangular with a win against Conestoga 22-25, 25-15, 25-20. The Raiders were finally able to get over the late game hump and get the win.

“I was really pleased with the team for staying mentally in the match after dropping the first and fighting for the win,” Mead Head Coach Keshia Havelka said. “In the first set, we were up 17-12 before we allowed Conestoga to score seven straight to take a two point lead. We evened it up at 22, but three straight points gave them the first set."

The second set was close early, before Emily Kuhr scored five straight to take a 17-11 lead. Mead built their lead from there in the next rotation where Janie Munter added a five point run of her own.

In the deciding set Mead took command by taking take care of the ball on their side of the net. The Raiders led 20-10 but allowed the Cougars a small run to get within six. Mead had match point at 24-16 before the Cougars racked off another four straight, but a hitting error sealed the Raiders’ first win.

Munter led the offense with seven kills. Middles Brenna Schulz and Melody Eckart each had three kills and hit .429 in the match.

Freshman setter Taylar Shull finished with nine assists, while Lilly Flynn led the defense with 11 digs. Munter with three aces and Stella Charles with two took charge behind the service line.

Next up for Mead on the night was a matchup with a one-loss Palmyra squad. The Raiders showed a lot of heart against the Panthers, but lost 25-12, 25-19.

Libero Flynn made some great plays along the back row finishing with eight digs and 13 good serve receives. Defensive specialist Libby Ferguson also played a good match finishing with four digs.

From the triangular, the Raiders traveled for a road matchup against Osceola on Sept. 8. Mead took the first set against the Bulldogs 25-16, but then lost the next three sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.

“We had our chances and unfortunately our mental game and defense struggled to come out on top,” Havelka said. “It was by far one of our most competitive matches we have played but we just couldn’t finish when it mattered. We played extremely well in the first set taking the lead early and never let it go.”

Munter led the offense with a season-high 12 kills. Haylie Muhlbach added seven and Charles had six.

The setters also both had season best, with Shull getting 17 assists and Emily picking up 11 assists.

In the opening round of the Fremont Bergan Invite on Sept. 10, Mead faced off with Class B Schuyler. The Raiders were able to pick up the win against the Warriors in three sets 19-25, 25-15, and then 25-22.

Leading the Raiders with 15 kills, 10 digs, and an ace in the match was Munter. Charles came through with two kills and six aces, and Shull had 12 assists and one dig.

In the second round of the tournament, Mead was up against Class D-2 No. 8 Humphrey St. Francis. The Raiders were blown out in the first 25-11 but hung right with the Flyers in the second set losing 25-20.

“The second set we played our best all-around game so far this season,” Havelka said. “We went toe-to-toe with a top D2 team and I was so pleased to see the potential that is out there. We were in it the whole time and tied up at 19 late in the game.”

The senior Flynn had nine digs and 14 good serve receives in the match. Coming through with four kills was Charles and Shull had eight assists and two digs.

With a 1-1 record in pool play, Mead moved on to the third place match of the tournament. There they took on Nebraska City Lourdes who ended up beating them 25-17 and 25-12.

“This was a disappointing match because I think we could have hung with a very good offensive team, Havelka said. “We had been making solid plays defensively just an hour prior, but this time around we wouldn’t pursue the ball. We allowed 11 service aces while only earning two ourselves.”

Munter powered the offense with three kills and one ace. Finishing with two kills and a 400 hitting percentage was Charles and Flynn had eight digs defensively.

This week the Raiders played College View Academy on Sept. 13 at home. They have another home matchup with East Butler at 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.