Mead picks up All-District honors on grid iron

MEAD – With football season wrapping up, the D1-1 All-District Team was recently announced. Altogether, seven different Mead football players were able to make this year’s list.

Leading the Raiders with First Team Offense selections were seniors Luke Carritt and Tye Dickes.

It was another strong year for Carritt at the quarterback position with 819 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns to go along with 487 yards rushing and 12 scores. Blocking for Carritt while he made those plays was Dickes, who had an astronomical 12 pancake blocks.

On the defensive side of the ball, Beau LaCroix also ended up getting First Team. The senior linebacker was a menace for opposing offenses with 89 tackles, one caused fumble and an interception.

Making the Honorable Mention list were Tytus Lee, Tanner Price, Tristen Zwiener and Mason Christensen.

Lee stepped up big defensively this year with 61 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. He also had 129 rushing yards and one score.

Tanner Price was the top receiver for the Raiders with 269 yards after the catch and four touchdowns.

Coming up with 94 receiving yards and four touchdowns was Zwiener. To go along with his offensive stats, he had 54 tackles and caused one fumble.

Finishing the season with 39 tackles and two sacks was Christensen.

Mead ended the year with a 3-2 record inside their district and 4-5 overall. They were also a playoff team for the fourth straight season.