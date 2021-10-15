Mead keeps win streak alive on the road

As a team, Mead only gave up two points and committed three errors.

The second set was the exact opposite of a clean set for the Raiders, as unforced errors allowed Weeping Water to keep it close. After the Indians fought off three game points, Lemke was able to end the match with a kill.

Leading the Raiders with a .428 hitting percentage, nine kills, and four digs was Lemke, while Munter had four kills, one block and two aces. Recording 14 assists, four digs, eight aces and 23 service points was Quinn.

Mead’s final match of the night was against the host team Cedar Bluffs. It was another up and down match for the Raiders, as they defeated the Wildcats 25-9, 25-22.

The first set was tied at 9-9 when the Raiders finally decided to go on a run. Luetkenhaus served 16 straight points to win the match, including six aces.

It was close throughout the entirety of the second set with ties at both 21 and 22 points. A kill by Luetkenhaus gave Mead a one-point lead at 23-22, and an Oldenburg/Muhlbach block gave the Raiders set point.

Closing out the match with her second kill in as many points was Luetkenhaus.