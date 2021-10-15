Mead keeps win streak alive on the road

OMAHA –Success from behind the line and at the net, helped power the Class D-1 No. 1 Mead volleyball team to a convincing 25-5, 25-6, 25-13 sweep of Boys Town in Omaha on Oct. 5.
As a team in the victory, the Raiders compiled 23 aces to the Cowboys’ one. Mead was also solid at the net, where they finished with a .358 hitting percentage.
Leading the Raiders with 12 kills was Megan Luetkenhaus, while Brianna Lemke finished with six. Emily Oldenburg had five kills on eight swings, Haylie Muhlbach and Janie Munter had three and Emily Quinn finished with two.
Leading the team in the ace category was Demmy Patocka with nine, while Emily Quinn and Lemke each had four. Finishing with three aces was Oldenburg, Lillian Flynn had two and Luetkenhaus had one.
Earning 20 assists in the match and pushing her career total to over 2,500 was Quinn. In the dig category Patocka paced Mead with six, Lemke had four, Luetkenhaus had two and Flynn ended the match with one.
Two days later on Oct. 7, the Raiders traveled to Cedar Bluffs High School for a triangular with Weeping Water and the Wildcats.
In the first match against the Indians, the Raiders dominated set one 25-5. The main reason for the team’s success was Quinn, who came through with 18 straight points, including seven aces.
As a team, Mead only gave up two points and committed three errors.
The second set was the exact opposite of a clean set for the Raiders, as unforced errors allowed Weeping Water to keep it close. After the Indians fought off three game points, Lemke was able to end the match with a kill.
Leading the Raiders with a .428 hitting percentage, nine kills, and four digs was Lemke, while Munter had four kills, one block and two aces. Recording 14 assists, four digs, eight aces and 23 service points was Quinn.
Mead’s final match of the night was against the host team Cedar Bluffs. It was another up and down match for the Raiders, as they defeated the Wildcats 25-9, 25-22.
The first set was tied at 9-9 when the Raiders finally decided to go on a run. Luetkenhaus served 16 straight points to win the match, including six aces.
It was close throughout the entirety of the second set with ties at both 21 and 22 points. A kill by Luetkenhaus gave Mead a one-point lead at 23-22, and an Oldenburg/Muhlbach block gave the Raiders set point.
Closing out the match with her second kill in as many points was Luetkenhaus.
Leading Mead with eight kills, a .667 hitting percentage and two aces was Lemke. Luetkenhaus had 17 service points, seven aces and four kills and Demmy Patocka finished with five digs and seven good service returns.
This week the Raiders took part in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Mead started the tournament off with a sweep of Johnson County Central on Oct. 11. Check out the Oct. 21 Wahoo Newspaper for complete stats from the tournament.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.