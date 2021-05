Mead High School names Class of 2021 Scholarship recipients

Cade Mongan – East Central Nebraska Conference Scholarship and Mead Raider Educational Scholarship

Calvin Muhlbach – Mead Raider Educational Scholarship

Jackson Munter – University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Omaha Music Scholarship, Concordia University Dean’s Scholarship, Concordia University Music Scholarship, Concordia University Lutheran Heritage Award, Delbert and Norma Manske Scholarship, Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship, Nebraska Academic Decathlon Scholarship and Mead Raider Educational Scholarship

Blaine Nicola – University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Omaha Honors Excellence Scholarship, American Red Cross Scholarship,

Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship and Nels Paulson Scholarship

Hunter Pickworth – Columbus Chamber Ag Scholarship and Veo Gustafson Memorial Scholarship

Grace Popken – Oral Roberts University Whole Leader Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Omaha Regents Scholarship, Rudy Paulson Memorial Scholarship and Ziegenbein Administrative Knowledge Scholarship

Kelly Richards – University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor’s Scholarship, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Study and Stay Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar Award, University of Nebraska at Kearney Teacher Scholars Academy Scholarship, Nels Paulson Scholarship, Mead Education Association Scholarship, Nebraska Academic Decathlon Scholarship and Mead FCCLA Scholarship