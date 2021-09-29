Mead gets statement victory over Eagles

After his huge play on defense, Luke Carritt completed a 69-yard pass to AJ Carrett for a score. He threw another touchdown pass to Tyler Pickworth from 17 yards out increasing the Raiders advantage up to 30-0.

It looked as if the score would remain the same going into halftime when Mead was able to come up with a special teams play for another touchdown. It came on a fumble by the Eagles on the one-yard line on a kickoff that was muffed and recovered by Koranda for a touchdown.

Beau LaCroix was able to rumble into the endzone for his second two-point conversion of the half increasing the Raiders advantage to 38-0 at the break.

Mead scored two touchdowns in the third quarter of play. It came on a 79-yard pass from Luke Carritt to Pickworth and then Hayden Watson scored on a 9-yard touchdown run increasing the lead up to 52-0.

In the fourth quarter, the Raiders scored one touchdown. It came on a 27-yard pass from Tanner Price to Quinn Carritt.

With the win, Mead moves to 2-3 on the season, a better position than they were in last year when they were 1-4 at this time.