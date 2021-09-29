Mead gets statement victory over Eagles

MEAD – Coming into Mead’s football game with Omaha Christian Academy, the Raiders were searching for a big win to bolster their confidence. They were able to get exactly that, as they dominated the Eagles with 280 yards of offense in a 58-16 victory.
“This game we really wanted to focus on us, and I think we did that for the most part throughout the game,” Mead Coach Terry Hickman said. “We played a pretty clean game and we played better defensively than we have all year long. Offensively we still need to work on the run game, but we were once again pretty dominant in the passing game.”
Mead opened up the game with a Branden Koranda interception that resulted in a touchdown on the Raiders’ next drive on a three-yard run by Caleb Lihs. The two-point try was stopped by OCA making it 6-0.
The Eagles were able to pick up a few more first downs on their next drive inching them closer to mid field. OCA decided to take a shot downfield that Luke Carritt stepped in front of in the endzone. He was able to return it 80 yards for a touchdown. It was closer to an 88 or 89-yard return for a touchdown due to it being in the back of the endzone, but due to recording rules the longest it could be was 80 yards officially.
Caleb Lihs’ run on the two-point try was successful, giving Mead a 14-0 lead after the first.
After his huge play on defense, Luke Carritt completed a 69-yard pass to AJ Carrett for a score. He threw another touchdown pass to Tyler Pickworth from 17 yards out increasing the Raiders advantage up to 30-0.
It looked as if the score would remain the same going into halftime when Mead was able to come up with a special teams play for another touchdown. It came on a fumble by the Eagles on the one-yard line on a kickoff that was muffed and recovered by Koranda for a touchdown.
Beau LaCroix was able to rumble into the endzone for his second two-point conversion of the half increasing the Raiders advantage to 38-0 at the break.
Mead scored two touchdowns in the third quarter of play. It came on a 79-yard pass from Luke Carritt to Pickworth and then Hayden Watson scored on a 9-yard touchdown run increasing the lead up to 52-0.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders scored one touchdown. It came on a 27-yard pass from Tanner Price to Quinn Carritt.
With the win, Mead moves to 2-3 on the season, a better position than they were in last year when they were 1-4 at this time.
“This win really will help us,” Hickman said. “Last year we started 0-4 and this game was the first of the four wins we had in a row. This year we were a little better in the front half, but we still hope we can springboard as well as we did last year.”
The Raiders are on the road on Oct. 1 against Diller-Odell at 7 p.m.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.