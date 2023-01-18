Mead gets second win over Cowboys

MEAD – Behind a 29-point effort from Janie Munter, the Mead girls basketball team knocked off Boys Town on the road 40-28 on Jan. 12. On top of the points, Munter amassed 20 rebounds, nine steals and dished out three assists.

“We executed our press very well this game, which allowed us to get some easy baskets,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “It was a lot of fun to watch everyone get involved with our press. Janie Munter’s performance is one to remember. When a player has a game like this, it is just fun to watch. She did it on both ends of the court. Munter’s energy from the start of the game was at a different level than everyone else.”

The Raiders jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter. They followed up the solid start with 11 points in the second to go up 28-11 at the half.

Despite the deficit, the Cowboys fought back in the third with a 9-4 scoring run to get within 12 points. Mead didn’t panic and put up eight more points in the fourth to hold on for the victory.

On the glass, the Raiders were able to pull down 48 rebounds and had 19 steals and seven assists. They were also able to block two of Boys Town’s shots.

Finishing behind Munter with five points, eight steals, seven rebounds and two assists was Eva Georgoulopoulos. Riley Koranda, Addison O’Brien and Kailey Strait each had two points.

Mead was at home when they took on conference foe Weeping Water on Jan. 10. Despite losing 64-23, a young Raiders squad continues to show improvement.

“I was very pleased with the way our girls played tonight,” Havelka said. “Things are starting to click for the younger players. Janie Munter played at a very high level tonight and that raised the efforts of a couple of other players. Our goal is to continue to get better every game and we have been doing that.”

In the first half, Mead had a good offensive showing with nine points in both the first and second quarters. On the other side, the Indians were clicking on offense as well and had a 41-18 lead at halftime.

The Raiders scored five more points in the third quarter and were held scoreless in the final frame as they went on to lose by 41 points.

On the glass, Mead had 22 rebounds, six assists and four steals. They also shot 36% from the field, 20% from three and 75% at the free throw line.

Munter led the Raiders with 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Scoring two points with six rebounds was Stella Charles and Georgoulopoulos had two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

To close out a long stretch of games, Mead took on Class D-2 No. 10 Howells-Dodge at home on Jan. 14. A 21-3 first and an 18-3 third by the Jaguars was too much to overcome for the Raiders as they fell 65-20.

From the field, Mead shot 26% and 29% from three. They also had 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

Pacing the Raiders with nine points and six rebounds was Munter. Elizabeth Brennan finished with four points, Georgoulopoulos put up three and both O’Brien and Ava Schaal had two points.

This week Mead played Sterling at home on Jan. 17. They will be on the road at Lyons-Decatur Northeast at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20.