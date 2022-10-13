Mead gets back in win column against OCA

MEAD- After losing their last two games, the Mead Football Team was able to pick up their third win of the season when they defeated Omaha Christian Academy 78-30 on Oct. 7. The Raiders piled up 62 points before halftime and 341 yards of offense.

On the opening kickoff of the game, Luke Carritt got his team started off on the right foot with a 69-yard return for a score. The two-point try was no good, giving Mead a 6-0 advantage early.

Next to find the end zone for the Raiders was Beau LaCroix on a 30-yard touchdown run. On the two-point conversion, Luke Carritt completed a pass to Quinn Carritt to make it 14-0.

For the second time in as many drives, it was LaCroix finding the end zone on the ground. This time it was on a run near the goal line of five yards.

Luke Carritt was able to find Tanner Price on the two-point try which gave Mead a three possession lead at 22-0.

On their next possession, the Raiders were once again able to move the football methodically inside the 10-yard line down to the two. Getting in for the score on a two-yard run was Luke Carritt.

He also had a hand in the two-point conversion completing a pass to LaCroix that made it 30-0 in favor of the Raiders.

After returning a kickoff for a touchdown, Luke Carritt got free on a punt and went 48 yards for a score. The run by LaCroix on the two-point try was also good putting Mead in front 38-0.

For the first time in the game, the Raiders went to the air to score their next touchdown against the Eagles. Completing a 32-yard pass to Tristan Zwiener for a score was Luke Carritt.

The sophomore Tytus Lee rumbled into the end zone on the two-point try giving Mead a 46-0 advantage.

Tanner Price on a 44-yard run and Tyler Else on a seven-yard rush represented the final two touchdowns of the first half for the Raiders. Getting in on the two-point conversions were Quinn Carritt and Tanner Price.

Heading into the break it was all Mead over OCA by a score of 62-0.

In the third quarter, the Raiders were able to get a touchdown from their junior varsity. It came on a 21-yard pass from Tanner Price to Preston Price.

David O’Brien was able to find the end zone on the two-point try making it 70-8.

Hayden Goebel capped off the scoring for the high flying Mead offense with a 21-yard rushing touchdown. The two-point try by Hayden Watson was also good increasing the Raiders edge out to 62 points.

Completing two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the win was Luke Carritt. Tanner Price also had two completions for 37 yards and one score.

Picking up 85 yards running the ball with one touchdown was Tanner Price. LaCroix amassed 42 yards and scored twice and Else, Goebel and Luke Carritt all had one rushing touchdown.

Finishing as the second leading rusher in the game for Mead was Hayden Watson with 77 yards on 14 carries.

Grabbing two balls for 37 yards and a touchdown was Preston Price and Zwiener had one catch for 32 yards and a score.

Defensively, Lee, LaCroix and Zwiener all had 10 tackles. On top of his tackles, Lee had one sack and a fumble recovery.

The Raiders close out the regular season on the road at Conestoga at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. In their last game, the Cougars defeated Omaha Brownell Talbot 48-26.