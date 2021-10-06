Mead FFA offers corn maze

MEAD – The corn fields enveloping Mead Junior-Senior High School not only provide a stunning backdrop for the school and football field, they also offer learning opportunities and financial support for the high school FFA chapter. And for three days this month, it will also host a fun fall activity that will benefit the chapter and the community.

The Mead FFA Chapter is hosting a corn maze in the field east of the football field on Oct. 11, 15 and 31.

Kaitlyn Hansen, a member of the chapter, came up with the idea to utilize the field as a corn maze. Her father, Jay Hanson of Midland Farms, has farmed the fields surrounding the school for the past few years, so she is familiar with the layout. Jay is a member of the Mead FFA Alumni organization, which farms the ground and donates the profits to the chapter.

In the four-acre field located east of the football field, the corn was treated a little differently than the rows in the other fields.

Before the corn was planted, members of the advanced agriculture class designed the maze.

In July when the corn got to a certain height, they chopped down the stalks in the areas where the path will be placed. The final cut will take place not long before the first day the maze will be open, which will be Monday, Oct. 11.