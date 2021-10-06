Mead FFA offers corn maze

MEAD – The corn fields enveloping Mead Junior-Senior High School not only provide a stunning backdrop for the school and football field, they also offer learning opportunities and financial support for the high school FFA chapter. And for three days this month, it will also host a fun fall activity that will benefit the chapter and the community.
The Mead FFA Chapter is hosting a corn maze in the field east of the football field on Oct. 11, 15 and 31.
Kaitlyn Hansen, a member of the chapter, came up with the idea to utilize the field as a corn maze. Her father, Jay Hanson of Midland Farms, has farmed the fields surrounding the school for the past few years, so she is familiar with the layout. Jay is a member of the Mead FFA Alumni organization, which farms the ground and donates the profits to the chapter.
In the four-acre field located east of the football field, the corn was treated a little differently than the rows in the other fields.
Before the corn was planted, members of the advanced agriculture class designed the maze.
In July when the corn got to a certain height, they chopped down the stalks in the areas where the path will be placed. The final cut will take place not long before the first day the maze will be open, which will be Monday, Oct. 11.
Kaitlyn got the idea for the corn maze after she learned that another FFA chapter in the state had done one.
“I thought, it’s not going to hurt our yield that bad, and we could make a little extra money off of it,” she said.
Corn mazes are very popular in the fall, when families are eager to get outside and enjoy the mild temperatures. Places like Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna have a corn maze, Kaitlyn said, but there aren’t many others in the area.
This maze will be unique, however. Kaitlyn said there will be questions about agriculture located throughout the maze that will offer clues as to how to navigate the trail. For example, one question might ask how many stomachs does a cow have.
“You use the answer to help you through the maze,” Kaitlyn said.
In addition to the fun of making your way through the maze, there will be other activities offered, Kaitlyn said. Although the details were still being worked out at press time, she said they are planning to include apple bobbing and possibly pumpkin carving.
FFA Advisor Cole Blomendahl and Adam Miller also helped Kaitlyn with the details for the corn maze and activities, she said.
The proceeds will go to help the FFA chapter with various expenses throughout the year, including purchasing FFA jackets, buying prizes for contests and attending state and national conventions. The chapter also sells fruit, poinsettias and plants throughout the year to raise money.
The corn maze will be open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 (before the football game) and 1 to 3 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
