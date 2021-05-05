Mead FFA brings home state hardware

MEAD – Mead Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Cole Blomendahl said in a normal year Mead FFA chapter would take 20 to 30 students to the FFA state convention.

With some students competing in state and some just there to learn, he said there is always an opportunity for education. After all it is a convention, not just a competition.

Looking forward to next year, he hopes students can have access to that opportunity again and to go back to a sense of normalcy after a year filled with masks and Zoom fatigue.

“It’s obviously been very different than how it would have been,” senior Grace Popken said.

Despite some obstacles that stemmed from COVID-19, the chapter still brought home awards from the state competition including Popken’s state champion medal in cooperative speaking. Popken’s speech was about electric cooperatives and implementing broadband in rural parts of the state.

Blomendahl said in his 13 years with Mead, Popken is his first state champion in speaking competitions as well as the first state champion in the category.

“I’ve had kids get goals before, be finalists before, but Grace getting state champion was awesome,” Blomendahl said.