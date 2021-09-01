Mead falls to Elmwood-Murdock 74 to 50

MEAD – It was a high scoring affair as the Mead Raiders kicked off their 2021 season last Friday at home against Elmwood-Murdock. But in the end, the Knights put more points on the board and left with the 74-50 victory.
Elmwood-Murdock got on the board first with a two-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion run attempt was not successful.
Mead answered with a touchdown by junior Branden Koranda, who scored on a five-yard run. Quarterback Luke Carrit’s pass to Beau LaCroix worked for the two-point conversion, and the Raiders led 8-6.
The lead was short-lived, however, as E-M scored on a 51-yard run. The two-point conversion was good, and the Knights were up 8-14.
But Mead wasn’t done yet. Luke Carritt hit Tyler Pickworth in the end zone from the 10-yard line for the score. The PAT failed and the score was tied at 14 apiece as the quarter ended.
Mead took the lead in the second quarter on a four-yard pass from Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt. The PAT did not work, but the Raiders were up 20-14. The Knights came right back with a touchdown through the air and a two-point conversion to lead by two points.
Luke Carritt found Pickworth in the end zone again for another Raider touchdown, then worked the two-point conversion with a pass to LaCroix. Mead widened the lead to 34-22 with another Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt score through the air.
The Knights returned the Raider kickoff for 70 yards and another touchdown. The two-point conversion made the score 34-30, with Mead still in the lead.
Luke Carritt ran the ball into the end zone for another touchdown and made good on the conversion pass to Pickworth to widen Mead’s lead to 42-30. The Knights added another score through the air to end the first half but Mead remained ahead, 42-38.
Mead’s lead quickly evaporated in the third quarter, when Elmwood-Murdock could not be stopped. The Knights scored on runs of five, 17 and 60 yards to take the lead for good at 60-42. LaCroix gave the Raiders some momentum as he dove into the end zone from two yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all E-M, unfortunately. The Knights scored on a three-yard run and a 57-yard run. The final score was 50-74.
Luke Carritt had 205 yards in the air and 111 on the ground for the Raiders. LaCroix added 101 rushing yards.
Pickworth caught five balls for 110 yards, while AJ Carritt tallied 100 yards on the same amount of receptions.
Luke Carritt and LaCroix led the team in tackles, with nine total each. LaCroix had five solo tackles and four assists, while Luke Carritt had four solos and five assists. Pickworth added five solo tackles and one assist.
Freshman Hayden Watson handled the punting duties for the Raiders, averaging 31.3 yards on three punts. Pickworth led special teams with four kickoff returns for 67 yards, averaging 16.8 yards were return.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.