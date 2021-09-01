Mead falls to Elmwood-Murdock 74 to 50

MEAD – It was a high scoring affair as the Mead Raiders kicked off their 2021 season last Friday at home against Elmwood-Murdock. But in the end, the Knights put more points on the board and left with the 74-50 victory.

Elmwood-Murdock got on the board first with a two-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion run attempt was not successful.

Mead answered with a touchdown by junior Branden Koranda, who scored on a five-yard run. Quarterback Luke Carrit’s pass to Beau LaCroix worked for the two-point conversion, and the Raiders led 8-6.

The lead was short-lived, however, as E-M scored on a 51-yard run. The two-point conversion was good, and the Knights were up 8-14.

But Mead wasn’t done yet. Luke Carritt hit Tyler Pickworth in the end zone from the 10-yard line for the score. The PAT failed and the score was tied at 14 apiece as the quarter ended.

Mead took the lead in the second quarter on a four-yard pass from Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt. The PAT did not work, but the Raiders were up 20-14. The Knights came right back with a touchdown through the air and a two-point conversion to lead by two points.