Mead falls in high scoring game

MEAD – The Mead football team played host to Class D-2 No. 10 Osceola at home on Sept. 10. The Raiders kept up well with the Bulldogs through three quarters but ultimately ran out of gas in a 60-42 loss.

In the first quarter, Osceola and Mead traded touchdowns to begin the game. The Bulldogs scored on a 30-yard run and Branden Koranda broke free for a 71-yard kick return for the Raiders.

Osceola scored two other touchdowns in the first quarter to give them a commanding 24-6 lead.

Mead would storm back in the second, starting with a Luke Carritt 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Pickworth. Later on, he would hit AJ Carritt with an 18-yard touchdown pass making it a four point game.

After another Bulldog touchdown, Luke Carritt threw his third touchdown pass of the quarter to a third different person. This time it was Caleb Lihs on a 24-yard reception making it 30-26 at halftime.

Trailing by as much as 18 points in the first quarter, Mead came all the way back to take the lead on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt. The two point conversion pass from Luke Carritt to Keegan Converse was good, putting the Raiders up 34-30.