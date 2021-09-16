Mead falls in high scoring game

MEAD – The Mead football team played host to Class D-2 No. 10 Osceola at home on Sept. 10. The Raiders kept up well with the Bulldogs through three quarters but ultimately ran out of gas in a 60-42 loss.
In the first quarter, Osceola and Mead traded touchdowns to begin the game. The Bulldogs scored on a 30-yard run and Branden Koranda broke free for a 71-yard kick return for the Raiders.
Osceola scored two other touchdowns in the first quarter to give them a commanding 24-6 lead.
Mead would storm back in the second, starting with a Luke Carritt 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Pickworth. Later on, he would hit AJ Carritt with an 18-yard touchdown pass making it a four point game.
After another Bulldog touchdown, Luke Carritt threw his third touchdown pass of the quarter to a third different person. This time it was Caleb Lihs on a 24-yard reception making it 30-26 at halftime.
Trailing by as much as 18 points in the first quarter, Mead came all the way back to take the lead on a nine-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carritt to AJ Carritt. The two point conversion pass from Luke Carritt to Keegan Converse was good, putting the Raiders up 34-30.
Mead scored one more time in the third on a 9-yard pass from Luke Carritt to Pickworth. Heading to the fourth, the Raiders clung to a 42-36 advantage.
Unfortunately, that lead would not stick with Mead’s offense being shut out in the final frame.
Throwing the ball, Luke Carritt completed 18 of 26 passes for 169 yards and five touchdowns. Leading the team in rushing was Lihs who had 16 carries for 65 yards.
Hauling in two touchdowns catches apiece were Pickworth and AJ Carritt, while Lihs caught one touchdown pass. Pickworth had the most receiving yards in the game with 76, followed by Lihs with 40.
Defensively, both Luke Carritt and Beau Lacroix had eight tackles. Earning one sack in the contest was AJ Carritt and Pickworth had one interception.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.