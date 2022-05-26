Mead earns medal in relay at State Track Meet

OMAHA- The Mead boys track and field team pulled together to earn a medal in the 4x100 meter relay at the Class D State Track and Field Meet in Omaha on May 21 at Omaha Burke High School. The team of AJ Carritt, Hayden Cunningham, Tyler Else, and Tyler Pickworth took seventh place running a 45.95.

Winning the event was North Platte St. Patrick’s in a time of 44.37. Coming in second place was Sandhills-Thedford who clocked a 44.63.

Just missing out on the finals in the 100 meter dash was Tyler Pickworth. He took 11th place in the prelims of the event posting a time of 11.39.

In the triple jump, Pickworth took 10th place overall. His best jump of the competition was a 39-11.50 on his first jump.

On his second jump, he had a mark of 38-10.25 and then went 39-10.25 on his final attempt.

Also qualifying for state in individual events was AJ Carritt in the discus and Branden Koranda in the long jump. Carritt ended up getting 14th place with a throw of 127-06 and Koranda took 19th with a jump of 18-04.50.

The only competitor for the Raiders on the girl’s side was Sophia Brennan in the shot put. She won the first heat of three in the competition and got 13th place overall with a mark of 34-05.50.

Mead ended up tying for 43rd place with Central Valley and Osmond with two points in the boy’s team standings. Winning state was North Platte St. Patrick’s with 53.5 points and Osceola came in second with 49 points.