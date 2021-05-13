Mead discusses scoreboard options for gym

MEAD – The Mead School Board met inside the library for the final time during the 2020-2021 school year on Monday night.

The board heard from Superintendent PJ Quinn and Principal Darin Kovar about all of the typical year end activities including high school graduation which will take place this Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the high school gymnasium.

Quinn also talked to the board about the hiring of three new educators.

KellyJo Everson will be hired to teach 5-12 instrumental and 7-12 vocal music

Blaine Hilgenkamp will be hired as the new sixth grade teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. Quinn also said that he will serve as a varsity boys basketball assistant next season.

Mead will also bring on veteran football coach Fred Spale via an extra duty contract. Spale will serve as assistant under head coach Terry Hickman.

The board unanimously approved all three contracts.

The board also spent time discussing scoreboard options for the new gymnasium.

Quinn had proposals from three different companies, Nevco, Scorevision and Daktronics.