YUTAN – The Mead boys and girls track teams didn’t have to travel far this week as they competed in the Yutan Relays Invite on March 28. In terms of combined team score, the Raiders took seventh overall with 60 points.

“We had a very nice day as we prepared and competed well,” Mead Coach Rod Henkel said. “The athletes responded well to the event when they often had to run in consecutive races. We recorded many season bests and personal bests.”

Leading the pack for Mead was Beau LaCroix who earned the only gold for the Raiders in the shot put with a toss of 45-01. In the discus, he ended up getting fourth with a mark of 123-05.

“He continues to make strides as he improved his personal bests in both throwing events,” Henkel said. “In the discus, he responded well after his first two throws were not good. His third throw placed him in the finals, where he threw his best by nine feet. He had a nice series of shot put attempts.”

On the track, the distance medley team of Janie Munter, Taylor Shull, Michelle Huckeby and Eve Georgoulopoulo came in second place. They were 10 seconds behind Cornerstone Christian in a time of 4:57.07.

Also taking second place were Tyler Else, Quinn Carritt, Hayden Goebel and Justin Felty in the boys distance medley. The group’s time was 4:05.87.

Earning silver in the 4x200 meter relay were Branden Koranda, Goebel, Carritt and Else. Mead was edged out by just over a second by Yutan clocking a 1:39.28.

Coming in third place was the Raiders 4x200 team, which ran a 1:51.54.

In the long jump and shot put, Kailey Strait and Lilly Flynn both picked up medals. Strait finished with a jump of 15-02.75 and Flynn ended up with a throw of 31-09.

Koranda continues to improve in the long and triple jump and medaled in both. The senior took fourth by jumping 19-01.25 in the long jump and was fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-10.50.

Taking fifth in the 4x100 were Else, Koranda, Carritt and Hayden Goebel. They came in behind Elmwood-Murdock in a time of 47.40.

Munter, Huckeby, Shull and Addison O’Brien captured a sixth place finish in the 4x100 relay on the girls side by clocking a 58.42.

Winning the invite was Yutan with 253 points and DC West was third with 158 points. Taking third was Elmwood-Murdock who put up 109 points and Cornerstone Christian got fourth with 101 points.

Mead will compete in the Douglas County West at 10 a.m. on April 6.

The rest of the results from the Yutan Relays for the Raiders can be found below.

Yutan Relays Invite Results

Girls 4x200 Relay- 3. Mead, 1:51.54

Girls 800 Sprint Relay- 8. Mead (Kailey Strait, Taylar Shull, Addison O’Brien and Eva Georgoulopoulo), 2:18.13

Girls Long Jump- 8. Janie Hunter, 14-06.50; 9. Michelle Huckeby, 14-03.50

Girls Shot Put- 8. Addison O’Brien, 29-04; 26. Haylie Muhlbach, 22-08

Girls Discus- 8. Lilly Flynn, 87-01; 9. Haylie Muhlbach, 83-02

Boys 4x400 Relay- 8. Mead (Trey Siske, Matt Hanson, Ty Crouse and Brayden Parsons), 4:38.71

Boys 800 Sprint Medley- 7. Mead (Ty Crouse, David O’Brien, Brayden Parsons and Matt Hanson), 2:10

Boys Distance Medley- 7. Mead (Brayden Parsons, Trey Siske, Ty Crouse and Justin Felty), 13:41.68

Boys Long Jump- 12. Hayden Goebel, 16-09.25; 14. David O’Brien, 15-11.50

Boys Triple Jump- 16. Trey Siske, 31-00.50; 17. Waylon Greise, 39-00.50

Boys Shot Put- 9. Tytus Lee, 36-07; 15. Waylon Greise, 34-01; 21. Chris Hanson, 29-10

Boys Discus- 9. Chris Hanson, 96-09; 12. Tytus Lee, 91-10; 14. Waylon Greise, 89-10