Mead competes at East Central Nebraska Conference Invite

PALMYRA- The Mead boys and girls track teams competed at the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite at Olson Sports Complex in Palmyra on April 30. The Raider boys got seventh with 40 points scored and the girls came in ninth place with one point.

Winning the meet on the girl’s side was Malcolm with 119 points and Freeman won the boys division with 137 points. Mead was one of only two Class D schools in the ECNC Conference.

The results from the ECNC Track and Field Invite can be found below.

East Central Nebraska Conference Invite

Boys 100 meter dash- 4. Tyler Pickworth 11.30; Girls 100 meter dash- 14. Janie Munter 15.18, 16. Addison O’Brien 15.52, 17. Haylie Muhlbach 15.80; Boys 200 meter dash- 7. Tyler Else 24.55, 21. David O’Brien 28.93; Boys 400 meter dash- 15. Keegan Converse 1:07.84, 16. Matt Hanson 1:09.86, 19. Hayden Watson 1:15.21; Girls 400 meter dash- 13. Michelle Huckeby 1:13.95; Boys 800 meter run- 19. George Georgoulopoulos 2:29.75, 20. Trey Siske 2:47.52; Girls 800 meter run- 6. Eva Georgoulopoulos 3:01.57, 10. Laura Kuhr 3:11.44; Boys 1,600 meter run- 11. Justin Felty 5:51.55; Girls 1,600 meter run- 8. Emily Quinn 7:12.50; Boys 4x100 meter relay- 4. Mead (AJ Carritt, Tyler Pickworth, Tyler Else, and Justin Else) 47.58; Boys 4x800 meter relay- 8. Mead (Justin Felty, Trey Siske, Keegan Converse, and George Georgoulopoulos) 11:03.33; Boys shot put- 9. AJ Carritt 38-04, 22. Tytus Lee 31-07, 24. Hayden Watson 27-09; Girls shot put- 12. Addison O’Brien 27-02.75, 13. Lilly Flynn 27-00, 23. Haylie Muhlbach 21-03.50; Boys discus- 2. AJ Carritt 115-09, 17. Chris Hanson 85-06, 22. Hayden Watson 70-09; Girls discus- 8. Lilly Flynn 81-02, 12. Haylie Muhlbach 71-04, 15. Addison O’Brien 64-09; Boys high jump- 4. Tyler Pickworth 5-08; Boys long jump- 3. Branden Koranda 18-05.25, 14. Keegan Converse 14-02, 15. David O’Brien 14-01.50; Girls long jump- 10. Janie Munter 12-11.50, 14. Michelle Huckeby 12-03.75; Boys triple jump- 2. Tyler Pickworth 38-09.25, 3. Justin Else 37-09.25, 19. Trey Siske 31-02.50; Girls triple jump- 14. Michelle Huckeby 27-02.50, 18. Janie Munter 25-11.