Mead cleans up glass in win over Sterling

MEAD – A solid rebounding performance helped the Class D-1 No. 7 Mead boys basketball team knock off Sterling 63-35 at home on Jan. 17. The Raiders were able to double up the Jets on the glass 40 to 20, which played a vital part in second chance points.

“That was awesome to see, especially in transition,” Mead Head Coach Blaine Hilgenkamp said. “We had a lot of guys chasing down the ball even if they were behind the play a little bit. They were always following up on the glass, which is always good to see. We really need that effort every night, especially with some of the games we have coming up.”

With a two point lead at 9-7 in the first, Tytus Lee came up with a rebound and layup. Another basket by Lee and Isaac Couch increased Mead’s advantage to 15-10 by the end of the quarter.

Frankie Hebenstreit kicked the second off with a steal and layup. A rebound and layup by Beau LaCroix put the Raiders up by double digits at 22-12.

Mead continued to score at will when Tanner Price and LaCroix made baskets underneath and Tye Dickes hit a three-pointer. In total, the Raiders scored a game-high 24 points in the second quarter and had a 39-16 lead at the half.

LaCroix got Mead started off on the right foot in the third with a rebound and basket. That was followed by a pair of threes from Isaac Couch and Luke Carritt that pushed the Raiders’ edge out to 57-27 with one quarter remaining.

With the game well in hand Mead gave their bench some playing experience in the fourth. They finished with six points as the Raiders went on to win by 28 points.

According to Hilgenkamp, it helps a lot to be able to get these players time on the court. Mead likes to play fast and it gives him more options of players to go to.

“The boys like to play fast,” Hilgenkamp said. “The more guys I can get on the court and get game experience, the better off we are going to be.”

Finishing with 17 points scored was LaCroix, Carritt had 13 and Hebenstreit ended up with 11. Putting up eight points was Lee, Isaac Couch scored five and Colby Sorensen, Price and Tye Dickes each had three.

The Raiders had their most complete game in a while when they took on Lyons-Decatur Northeast on the road on Jan. 20. In the first three quarters Mead was unstoppable in a 74-44 victory.

“Our offense was clicking from the get-go,” Hilgenkamp said. “The ball was moving, guys were cutting aggressively and we were finding open teammates early and often. It didn’t matter whether LDNE went zone or man, our offensive efficiency was as good as it has been for a while.”

Right away in the first quarter, the Raiders put up 24 points and grabbed a 14-point advantage. That was followed up by another 20 points in the second.

Going into halftime, Mead was out to a huge lead at 44-14.

After scoring another 20 points in the third and building a 64-31 edge, the Raiders went to their bench in the fourth. They were able to score 10 points in the final frame as Mead went on to win by 30 points.

On the glass, the Raiders pulled down 29 rebounds compared to 19 for the Cougars. They also had 18 assists, 12 steals and shot 55% from the field.

Putting up 24 points for Mead was Hebenstreit and Carritt had 11 points, four assists and four steals. Isaac Couch finished with 10 points, five assists and three steals and LaCroix scored eight points and had eight rebounds.

The Raiders were at home against David City on Jan. 24. They play at Tekamah-Herman at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.