Mead can’t crack Yutan press at home

MEAD – Tough defense allowed the Yutan girls basketball team to earn a dominating 64-11 win over Mead on Jan. 6.

The Chieftains’ press caused fits for the Raiders, who had the ball stolen from them 24 different times. It also helped Yutan build a 46-3 lead at the half and a 53-point advantage at the end.

Shooting 39% from the field and 23% from three were the Chieftains. Mead made 20% of all their shots and cashed in on 18% of their attempts from deep.

Haley Kube had a game-high 13 points, four assists and two rebounds for Yutan. Scoring nine was Maura Tichota and both Laycee Josoff and Alyssa Husing finished with eight.

Putting up all 11 points with two rebounds and a steal for the Raiders was Janie Munter.

Yutan kept their dominant streak going when they picked up a 65-32 victory at Omaha Concordia on Jan. 3. Spearheading the win for the Chieftains were the 23 steals they had in the contest.

Early in the game, Husing knocked down a three that gave the Chieftains an 8-4 advantage. Yutan ended up outscoring the Mustangs 4-3 the rest of the quarter, which helped increase their lead to 12-7.

Husing stayed hot from deep with her second trey of the game to begin the second. A pair of layups off of turnovers by Mylee Tichota put the Chieftains up 33-14.

To close out the half, Delaney Shield knocked down a three which gave Yutan a 36-16 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Chieftains continued to shoot the ball well. Behind back-to-back three pointers from Kube and Husing the Chieftains edge grew to 42-18.

Mylee Tichota continued to dominate down low to close the third out with a pair of layups. Heading to the final frame, Yutan had built a comfortable 56-23 advantage.

Both teams went back and forth scoring nine points apiece in the final frame. A layup by Kube gave the Chieftains a 33 point lead in the end.

Yutan shot 49% from the field and 46% from three in the game. They also dished out 11 assists and pulled down 26 rebounds.

Scoring 15 points for the Chieftains was Husing. Mylee Tichota put up 13 points, Maura Tichota had 11 and Laycee Josoff scored 10. Right behind Josoff was Shield with nine points and Kube finished with seven.

Back on New Year’s Eve, Yutan faced Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo at home. The Chieftains battled to the very end but lost 40-33 to the Warriors.

A big reason for the defeat was the fast start by Wahoo where they outscored Yutan 15-9.

They had 13 steals compared to nine for the Chieftains. They also had 21 rebounds, eight assists, one block and shot 33% from the field.

Ending up with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals was Maura Tichota. Kube scored 10 points to go along with three rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block. Rounding out the scoring were Mylee Tichota and Josoff with eight and three points.

Yutan played at Douglas County West on Jan. 10. They return home to play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 and Platteview at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Mead took on Weeping Water on Jan. 10 and are at Boys Town at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12. They have their second home contest of the week against Class D-2 No.10 Howells-Dodge at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.