MEAD – A hot start helped the Class D-1 No. 8 Mead boys basketball team cruise to a 78-41 victory over Omaha Brownell Talbot in the D1-2 Subdistrict final on Feb. 23. It was the second time this year the Raiders beat B-T, with their first win coming on Dec. 16 by 23 points.

According to Head Coach Blaine Hilgenkamp, he was proud of how his team showed up in the game, especially on the offensive end.

“That was really good to see, especially offensively,” Hilgenkamp said. “On offense, we have been working on some things to use a little bit down the line. We were even able to throw some different things at them after halftime and we were able to execute it which was good to see.”

Right out of the gate, Mead jumped out to a 15-0 advantage thanks to a pair of buckets from Frankie Hebenstreit and Beau LaCroix. To end the first quarter, B-T ended up with a free throw that made it 15-1 in favor of the Raiders.

A basket in the lane and a three from Luke Carritt increased Mead’s edge to 19 points in the second. Later on, Branden Koranda and LaCroix hit treys that gave the Raiders a 39-19 halftime advantage.

To start the third, Hebenstreit converted a layup off a turnover and Isaac Couch made a driving bucket that put Mead up by 15 points. At the buzzer, Tytus Lee connected on a layup that gave the Raiders a 61-36 lead.

In the final frame, Mead was able to turn to their bench and got some good production from Brady Gartner. By the final horn, the Raiders’ edge grew to 37 points.

Leading Mead in the victory with 24 points was LaCroix. The senior was a force on the glass and created many second chance scoring opportunities.

“He is so important to our offense,” Hilgenkamp said. “Even when he doesn’t score he is so important in creating shots for other guys. Even on a simple ball screen, he attracts three or four players’ attention when he does that. When it comes to rebounding, I don’t know if there is anybody who can box him out and he is fun to watch.”

Right behind LaCroix was Hebenstreit with 17 points and Carritt scored 14. Lee ended up with eight points, Gartner had six and Koranda, Isaac Couch and Price finished with three.

In order to get to the State Tournament, the Raiders had to knock off Leyton in the D-7 District Final at Lexington High School on Feb. 28. This is the same team Mead defeated last year to get to state. Results will be published in next week’s newspaper.