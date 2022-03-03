Mead advances to District Finals with comeback victory

Mead- Beating a team three times is always a tough task, but this is exactly what the Mead boys basketball team was able to accomplish when they knocked off Weeping Water 45-43 in the D1-2 Subdistrict Final at home Feb. 24. All three victories over the Indians this season have come by a combined five points.

“There is the saying it’s always tough to beat a team three times, but it was tough for us to beat them all three times,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “They’re just a tough team that seems to be a tough matchup for us. I am just glad we were able to pull that one out.”

In the first quarter, the Raiders went up 9-0 on Weeping Water after a layup from Tyler Pickworth. The Indians would storm back to take an 11-9 lead until moments later Frankie Hebenstreit hit a three to give Mead the lead back by one.

Heading to the second quarter, the Raiders were clinging to a 14-11 edge over Weeping Water.

Back-to-back three’s from Luke Carritt and Hebenstreit to begin the new quarter gave Mead a seven point lead. That is where the advantage would stay for the Raiders going into halftime after Hebenstreit made two buckets to make it 28-21.

“One thing I liked in the first quarter is when we got stops we got defensive rebounds and we were able to get out and get some transition points. They couldn’t set up in that zone and that first possession of the game when we were patient it set the tone for us not getting good shots, but great shots.”

Turnovers started to plague the Raiders in the third quarter, and what once was a seven point halftime lead was trimmed down to three at 30-27. A basket by Hunter Mortimer for the Indians with under ten seconds in the quarter put Weeping Water up 30-29 with one quarter remaining.

Mead bounced right back in the fourth taking the lead at 32-31 on a steal and bucket from Pickworth. A few possessions later, the Indians were up by two when an AJ Carritt layup tied the game.

After that basket, Weeping Water preceded to go on a 5-0 run that made the score 39-34 with around three minutes.

Due to the close games, they have been in this season, Mead never panicked and got two threes from Luke Carritt and Hebenstreit that put the Raiders back up by one. From there, Mead was able to close the game out with a layup from AJ Carritt and three free throws from Luke Carritt.

“Since we lost two starters to injury, we have been in a bunch of those games, where we get down two or three possessions and we have not been able to come back,” Quinn said. “That experience helped us be a little more prepared for that situation.”

Leading the Raiders with 14 points apiece in the victory were Hebenstreit and Luke Carritt. Hebensreit also had four rebounds where Luke Carritt had three boards.

The only other two players to score in the game for Mead were Pickworth with nine points and AJ Carritt with eight points. Pickworth had four assists and AJ Carritt had five rebounds.

In order to play the Indians, the Raiders first had to take care of Omaha Brownell Talbot on Feb. 22. Mead passed the test with flying colors as they took down the Raiders 52-29.

Early on, Pickworth couldn’t miss from three with two straight makes that put Mead up 6-0. That advantage was increased to 17-5 by the end of the quarter.

Picking up where Pickworth let off, was Hebenstreit with a three for the opening points of the second. Luke Carritt knocked down a corner three that made the score 25-10 in favor of the Raiders.

Mead went into halftime up by 14 points at 30-16.

The game was blown wide open by the Raiders in the third with a 17-5 scoring run. Playing a big factor in this were turnovers by Brownell Talbot that resulted in easy shots around the rim for Branden Koranda, Pickworth, and AJ Carritt.

With one quarter remaining, Mead’s lead had grown to 47-20.

The Raiders gave some players off the bench an opportunity to play with the game well in hand in the final frame. This allowed Brownell Talbot to end the game on a 9-5 scoring run.

Scoring 18 points with three rebounds and two assists was Pickworth. Hebenstreit added 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists, Koranda scored nine points, AJ Carritt had eight points, Luke Carritt finished with four points, and Tytus Lee scored two points.

Mead enters the District Finals on March 1st as the nine seed in D-1.They took on Leyton in Cozad to decide if they get to state or not. Results from the game will be posted in the March 10 Wahoo Newspaper.