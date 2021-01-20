McMillan named Nebraska assistant principal of the year

WAVERLY – Waverly High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Brad McMillan was named the Assistant Principal of the Year for the state of Nebraska during the virtual 2020 Nebraska State Principals Conference on Dec. 10 held by the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.

McMillan said he was honored to receive the award. However, he said he doesn’t see it as an individual award, but a team award McMillan shares with past and present administrators and staff members.

“It’s a pretty special team here,” he said. “Together we kind of earned that award.”

In 2019, McMillan said he received the assistant principal of the year award for the school’s southeast region which includes other counties like Saunders County in the northeast corner, Hamilton County in the northwest corner, Nuckolls County in the southwest corner and Richardson County in the southeast corner.

When an assistant principal is given the regional award, they qualify for the state award. Since McMillan was named Nebraska assistant principal of the year, he would now qualify to apply for the national competition, but McMillan humbly opted to deny the opportunity.