McMillan named Nebraska assistant principal of the year

WAVERLY – Waverly High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Brad McMillan was named the Assistant Principal of the Year for the state of Nebraska during the virtual 2020 Nebraska State Principals Conference on Dec. 10 held by the Nebraska Council of School Administrators.
McMillan said he was honored to receive the award. However, he said he doesn’t see it as an individual award, but a team award McMillan shares with past and present administrators and staff members.
“It’s a pretty special team here,” he said. “Together we kind of earned that award.”
In 2019, McMillan said he received the assistant principal of the year award for the school’s southeast region which includes other counties like Saunders County in the northeast corner, Hamilton County in the northwest corner, Nuckolls County in the southwest corner and Richardson County in the southeast corner.
When an assistant principal is given the regional award, they qualify for the state award. Since McMillan was named Nebraska assistant principal of the year, he would now qualify to apply for the national competition, but McMillan humbly opted to deny the opportunity.
“I feel like there’s probably somebody else out there that is doing a much better job,” McMillan said.
Despite this opinion, McMillan’s coworkers expressed praise for McMillan in a press release from Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals. WHS Counselor Jason Boitnott said McMillan’s dedication to education for all students is something to admire as well as his calm nature and ability to balance his strengths.
“Brad balances his strengths of organization, resiliency, honesty and humor to great effect for students and educators alike,” Boitnott said. “He is caring, tough, thoughtful and cool-headed--an uncommon mix.”
Andy Grosshans, Waverly parent and Board of Education president, said McMillan is someone the students can relate to and converse with naturally.
“He’s helping make these young people better, and some of the magic is they don’t even realize it’s happening,” Grosshans said.
A lot of the work McMillan and the WHS team has been focused on in 2020 has been solely related to the pandemic, McMillan said. He said staying on top of constantly evolving protocols and guidelines, maintaining these protocols throughout the school day and during after school activities and working with the entire WHS staff have all been a part of the main goal of keeping students in school.
“I’ll tell you what, just being able to work together and work with the team that I get to work with is phenomenal,” McMillan said. “Whether it’s the district administrative team or the teachers or the parents of the students, they rose to the challenge.”
With all the efforts WHS has made in 2020 and the past, McMillan said the award is something the entire team has been working toward and has provided them reassurance that their work has not gone unseen.
“We kept pushing and challenging ourselves so we just kept going down that path and never get complacent,” McMillan said. “(The award is) just a good reminder to don’t get complacent, just continue to challenge yourself and grow.”