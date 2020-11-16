 Skip to main content
Maytum earns 4-H Horse Award
LINCOLN – The recent 2020 4-H Horse Awards Night recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year.

This year’s event was held as an open-house format without a formal program.

Kali Maytum of Raymond earned Silver (minimum of 225 hours or points) in the Horse Incentive Awards.

4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses. The more hours invested, the more valuable the reward. The Horse Incentive Awards are sponsored by the Lancaster County 4-H Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) Committee.

