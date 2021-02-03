Mastny’s legacy of generosity benefited many organizations

WAHOO – Louis Mastny was known as a generous man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
He was also known to take his shirt off to sit and soak in the sunshine.
These are some of the memories of a man whose generosity was spread to many organizations in Wahoo and Saunders County.
Mastny died at the age of 97 on May 17, 2020 in Wahoo, where he had lived for several years. He was originally from the Rogers/Schuyler area in Colfax County. He moved to Wahoo after he retired from farming, according to his friend and attorney, Larry Karel.
“He was a good, gentle man, very caring about his community,” said Karel.
A man with a big heart who always had a smile on his face, Mastny charmed the employees of Saunders House, an independent and assisted living facility in Wahoo where he lived.
“He was so sociable, he would talk to anyone,” said Tricia Shanahan, director of activities for Saunders House.
Shanahan said they could often find Mastny sitting in the courtyard at Saunders House with his shirt off, enjoying the sun. He also rode a bicycle into his late 80s and later exercised on a stationary bike in his room to stay fit and healthy.
Although he had a gregarious personality, Mastny was also an introvert.
“He kept to himself, but when he got out here, he would talk your ear off,” Shanahan said.
Because of his quiet side, Mastny did not seem to share much about his personal life. Karel said he was unaware that Mastny’s mother, Marie, died when he was only five years old. Although her obituary did not list her exact cause of death, it said she died from complications following surgery at the age of 26. Her funeral service at the church and cemetery were attended by hundreds of people.
Mastny was raised by his father, Louis Mastny Sr., on the family farm outside of Rogers, a small village located near Schuyler. They were farmers, tending about 200 acres of land that had also been owned by Mastny’s grandfather, Karel said.
Many of Mastny’s friends were also unaware that he had been married for a short time. In 1946 he was united in marriage to Caroline Tomasek. They lived together on the family farm until they divorced two years later.
Mastny never remarried and had no children. Karel said his only relatives are a few cousins.
“It was very difficult to locate anybody in the family,” he added.
After his father died in 1988 at the age of 90, Mastny retired from farming and moved off of the farm and into Wahoo. He continued to own the family farm, renting the land out to a local farmer.
“It was land from his father and grandfather,” said Wilma Wolfe, a friend of Mastny’s for the last eight years.
Mastny enjoyed driving to his family farm in Colfax County to check on the farm.
“He loved to take excursions from assisted living to the farm to make sure it was operating correctly,” Karel said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the state, Mastny was not allowed to take these trips any longer. But that didn’t always stop him, Shanahan remembered.
“He was stubborn in that aspect,” she said. “If you told him no, he’d find a way to get there.”
Those trips were often taken with Wolfe.
“Wilma took him anywhere and everywhere,” Shanahan said.
Along with being stubborn, Mastny had a bit of an ornery side, too. Karel recalled an incident where Mastny, who kept a car even after he no longer had a driver’s license, hit another car in the parking lot at church. He received a citation from the local police and decided to argue his case in court. When the judged asked him what medications he took in order to determine if Mastny was competent, he replied sharply.
“I take 13 medicines every morning,” he said.
Mastny remained mentally sharp to the end. Shanahan said he enjoyed watching sports and playing bingo and cards. Pitch was his favorite card game.
During his lifetime, Mastny was known for his public service. He was a member of the District 1 Board of Education in Colfax County and also served on the Rural Fire Board there for 25 years, according to his obituary published in the Wahoo Newspaper.
That desire to serve the community was reflected in the will Mastny drew up before he died. Karel said Mastny’s land was sold after his death and the proceeds from the estate were split equally between a long list of community organizations that he drew up years before his death.
Mastny made changes to the list from time to time, Karel said, but the bulk of the recipients remained the same over the years.
The majority of the organizations that benefited from Mastny’s generosity are located in Wahoo or Saunders County. Of the 20 groups he gave money to, 14 were local. They include Saunders County Extension, Saunders County 4-H, the Wahoo Public Library Foundation, Wahoo Veterans Club, Wahoo Chamber of Commerce, Wahoo Fire Department, Wahoo Senior Center, Saunders County Museum, Saunders County Lost Pets, the Bishop Neumann Endowment fund, Wahoo Community Chest, Wahoo Kiwanis Club, United Methodist Church in Wahoo and American Legion Post 244 in Wahoo. He also donated to Nebraska Educational Television, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Tangier Shrine in Omaha, the Archway monument in Kearney, Boys Town and Catholic Social Services.
Karel said Mastny did not tell him why he picked these organizations, but indicated that he enjoyed the many years he lived in Wahoo.
“If anything, he just had a good feeling about the community,” he said.
The attorney also noted that Mastny recognized those who were kind to him.
“He was very appreciative of anybody who did things for him,” he said.