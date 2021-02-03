Mastny’s legacy of generosity benefited many organizations

“He kept to himself, but when he got out here, he would talk your ear off,” Shanahan said.

Because of his quiet side, Mastny did not seem to share much about his personal life. Karel said he was unaware that Mastny’s mother, Marie, died when he was only five years old. Although her obituary did not list her exact cause of death, it said she died from complications following surgery at the age of 26. Her funeral service at the church and cemetery were attended by hundreds of people.

Mastny was raised by his father, Louis Mastny Sr., on the family farm outside of Rogers, a small village located near Schuyler. They were farmers, tending about 200 acres of land that had also been owned by Mastny’s grandfather, Karel said.

Many of Mastny’s friends were also unaware that he had been married for a short time. In 1946 he was united in marriage to Caroline Tomasek. They lived together on the family farm until they divorced two years later.

Mastny never remarried and had no children. Karel said his only relatives are a few cousins.

“It was very difficult to locate anybody in the family,” he added.