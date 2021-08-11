Masks stay optional for Raymond Central district

At the meeting, nine patrons of the district spoke for and against masks including parents and one student. The school board was grateful to have several members of the district attend the meeting and express their opinions.

“We really appreciate that because we represent you and it's important that we know how you feel and what your opinions are,” Gould said.

Out of the nine people that spoke, three were for requiring masks for students under 12 and six were in favor of keeping the choice to wear a mask up to parents.

One speaker in favor of masks was Dr. Bradette Varilek who has been working with COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began to affect Nebraska. Varilek said she had zero covid patients on June 16 but now Bryan Health in Lincoln has been full for two weeks.

She also reported that the Delta variant accounts for 98% of cases in our region, according to the CDC, and that this variant's ability to spread is about three times as likely to spread.