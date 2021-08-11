Masks stay optional for Raymond Central district

RAYMOND – As Raymond Central Public Schools opened its doors again to students today, it looked a little different from the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Some students are sporting masks while others are not.
On Monday, the Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting welcoming guests to speak on whether or not to alter the district’s return to school plan to include a mask requirement for children under the age of 12.
After about an hour of testimony from the public, the board discussed their views and made a motion to maintain the district’s current return to school plan, sans any kind of mask requirement.
This motion passed after Ward 1 Board Member Brad Breitreutz, Ward 2 Board Member Cathy Burklund, Ward 3 Board Member Bill Lange and Ward 4 Board Member Derek Matulka voted to approve the motion, while Ward 5 Board Member Matt Blanchard and Ward 6 Board Member and President Dr. Harriet Gould voted against.
Superintendent Lynn Johnson sent out communications on Aug. 6 informing members of the district that the meeting would happen in light of receiving a recommendation that children “over the age of two and under the age of 12” wear face coverings from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
At the meeting, nine patrons of the district spoke for and against masks including parents and one student. The school board was grateful to have several members of the district attend the meeting and express their opinions.
“We really appreciate that because we represent you and it's important that we know how you feel and what your opinions are,” Gould said.
Out of the nine people that spoke, three were for requiring masks for students under 12 and six were in favor of keeping the choice to wear a mask up to parents.
One speaker in favor of masks was Dr. Bradette Varilek who has been working with COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began to affect Nebraska. Varilek said she had zero covid patients on June 16 but now Bryan Health in Lincoln has been full for two weeks.
She also reported that the Delta variant accounts for 98% of cases in our region, according to the CDC, and that this variant's ability to spread is about three times as likely to spread.
“Do my kids love wearing masks? No, they do not. Do they need to wear them outside? No, they do not. Are they going to die if they play football? No, my kid played football all last year with a stinking mask on,” Varilek said. “He smoked a lot of the kids on the team.”
Varilek pleaded with the board to enforce masks because she doesn’t want it to “spread to the kids and spread to the parents.”
While Varilek’s son played fine with a mask on, Aaron and Crystal Haake, who spoke against instituting a mask requirement, recalling that one of their children, a third grader at the time, hyperventilating while wearing a mask and playing basketball.
“It may be easier for some kids, but some kids it is not,” Crystal said. “As a mom, if my child had any issues I’d protect my kid.”
Like the Haakes, many of the other parents who spoke also claimed that masks are ineffective and that they should be the ones making the decision on their child’s health.
“You're responsible for the education of our children and parents are responsible for the health of our children,” Jill Tran said.
Eleven-year-old Wren Houchin, a student in the district, was the last speaker before the board made their decision. Houchin recalled wearing a mask while playing soccer with no issue and said that wearing masks is to protect others.
“I am not living in fear,” Houchin said. “Masks are just helping people.”
Much of the school board echoed what a majority of parents requested which was to keep decisions about the health of students with their parents.
“I think the health part of it needs to be a parental decision and the education part of it needs to be our main focus,” Burklund said.
For Gould, who has been with the district since 1975, she said she didn’t even want to open school at this time last year because of her concern for the students.
“Folks, this is a pandemic,” Gould said. “It doesn't get over in a year.”
An audience member asked which health department the district would be receiving recommendations from between Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Three Rivers Health Department. Johnson told the group that while the agencies differ on how isolation and quarantine works, they both agree on “if you’re missing too many kids you need to shut down the room. If you’re missing rooms, you need to shut down the school.”
“The only thing standing between us and those shutdowns and the quarantines and close contacts are two things: masks and vaccination, whether we agree that masks do the darn gone thing or not,” Johnson said.
Johnson said if the board were to reverse the decision upon a change in recommendation or numbers, they would need to hold another emergency meeting.
“We might be back here next week,” Blanchard added, regarding the unforeseen way the COVID landscape could change.