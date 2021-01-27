Martinosky finds joy in collection

WAVERLY – Margaret Martinosky loves to sew.
She’s been sewing ever since she was a little girl. Margaret sewed her own wedding dress and most of her clothes. She also ----used to sew her husband Jim Martinosky’s flannels and made her sons’ clothes as they grew up.
While she doesn’t participate in the hobby as much as she’d like to now, Margaret has other ways of embracing the joy sewing brings her.
During the Waverly garage sales about 10 years ago, Margaret purchased a couple of vintage sewing machines from a local repairman. Little did she know, this was just the beginning.
In 2017, when the Nebraska Volleyball team went to the National Championship in Kansas City, Margaret and Jim road tripped to watch her favorite team play. While there, the couple went to the Missouri Sewing Machine Company where they learned of someone who was just as interested in sewing as Martinosky.
“They told my husband about a guy that collected machines and he had over 300,” Margaret said. “So Jim got this big idea that we should have at least 100.”
Three years later the couple is just seven shy of 100 sewing machines. Seventy-four of the machines are on display on shelves Jim made in Margaret’s sewing room in their Waverly home. Many of the machines came with cabinets which Margaret has numbered to match with each machine.
The couple has traveled as close as down the block and as far as Arkansas to purchase sewing machines. Along with Arkansas, they have traveled to Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota.
Jim said they plan to travel to Florida next during Daytona Bike Week to pick up another sewing machine from Margaret’s sister. That will be the farthest they have gone for a sewing machine.
The machine in Florida was Margaret’s mother’s, but she said she is unsure where it came from since her mother did not sew.
“My mom didn't sew so we don't know if it was my great-grandmother›s that she got it from,” Margaret said. “She loved going to garage sales so she could have gotten in a garage sale.”
Like Margaret, her mother also was a big collector of different things. Margaret’s sisters like to say she has the collector gene like her mother.
Usually, the couple looks on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist for potential purchases. They used to go to thrift shops in Omaha to search for sewing machines as well.
“If we know where one’s at we’ll go look at it but if we can we’ll hit thrift shops or antique stores,” Jim said.
Margaret said a vintage machine would be a machine that was made in the 1960s or earlier. Machines made after that were produced using plastic parts instead of metal parts on the inside.
When Margaret purchases a sewing machine, she can look up the serial number on an app to learn more about each machine, including the year it was made and how many other machines were made at the same time. The oldest machine Margaret has in her collection is a Singer machine from 1874 with a hand crank.
Before COVID-19, Margaret said vintage sewing machines would cost $10 to $20, but the price seems to be higher now.
“Some people ask ridiculous prices out of my price range,” Margaret said.
The most they have spent on a sewing machine was between $125 and $150 for Singer Featherweight machines, which are so named because they weigh only about 11 pounds.
Margaret and Jim aren’t sure how much they have spent on their 93 sewing machines.
“It’s probably too much,” Margaret said.
“Our kids are like, ‘What are we supposed to do with them when you die?’” Margaret added jokingly.
When Margaret retires from her job at a medical management company, she plans to clean and repair each machine.
“Most of those we just blew off and maybe wiped off,” Jim said. “Because the old oils and greases get hard, we need to clean them up.”
If Margaret could have any machine she wanted, she said she would love to have a really nice Singer Featherweight. Other than that, she said she can’t think of any other machine she really wanted. She just loves to collect sewing machines.
“It’s just a fun thing to collect,” Margaret said.