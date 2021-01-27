Martinosky finds joy in collection

WAVERLY – Margaret Martinosky loves to sew.

She’s been sewing ever since she was a little girl. Margaret sewed her own wedding dress and most of her clothes. She also ----used to sew her husband Jim Martinosky’s flannels and made her sons’ clothes as they grew up.

While she doesn’t participate in the hobby as much as she’d like to now, Margaret has other ways of embracing the joy sewing brings her.

During the Waverly garage sales about 10 years ago, Margaret purchased a couple of vintage sewing machines from a local repairman. Little did she know, this was just the beginning.

In 2017, when the Nebraska Volleyball team went to the National Championship in Kansas City, Margaret and Jim road tripped to watch her favorite team play. While there, the couple went to the Missouri Sewing Machine Company where they learned of someone who was just as interested in sewing as Martinosky.

“They told my husband about a guy that collected machines and he had over 300,” Margaret said. “So Jim got this big idea that we should have at least 100.”