Martin honored as Veteran of the Month

WAHOO – Nominated by Dan Benes, Navy veteran Larry Martin of Valparaiso is the Veteran of the Month for Saunders County.

Martin joined the Navy in February 1966 when he was just 19 years old. In October 1967 he was in Vietnam on patrol as a corpsman. In June 1968, while on patrol, Martin was wounded by a mine explosion that killed those around him and left him with shrapnel wounds as shell fragments lodged in his body.

Martin spent the next few months in Vietnam before being assigned to the naval hospital in Charleston, S.C. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in November 1969 with the rank of E5. During his time in service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Combat Operations Insignia 1 Star, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Purple Heart with one star for wounds received in May and June 1968 Viet-Cong Forces and the Combat Action Ribbon.

After Martin’s time in the Navy, he returned to Shanahan Mechanical and Electrical, where he has worked for 40 years. But he is better known as the “nut guy,” for the Heartland Nuts’N More storefront he has in downtown Valparaiso. He has advocated the nut growing and selling industry for the past 18 years as the chairman of the Heartland Nuts’N More cooperative board.