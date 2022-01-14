Marten wins at Wisner-Pilger Invite

WISNER- Earning his first tournament title of the year on Dec. 3 at the Wisner Pilger Junior Varsity Invite was Morgan Marten of Cedar Bluffs at 120 pounds. His first-place performance helped the Wildcats get 14th place with 22 points.

Marten went 4-0 on the day on his way to taking home gold. He pinned Haiden Hurlbert of Battle Creek, Tyler Archer of BRLD, and Ben Oligmueller of Guardian Angels Central Catholic in 2:16, 1:43, and a 1:41.

In the championship match, he met up with Zander Billheimer of Wayne. It only took him 0:34 to defeat the Blue Devil wrestler with a pin.

Cedar Bluffs traveled back to Wisner to take part in the varsity invite held by the Gators on Jan. 8. Marten was got third place this time at 120 pounds

After losing his opening-round match he would win twice in a row. His first win came against Tyler Archer of BRLD in a 1:27 with a pin and then he knocked off Connor Thompson of Summerland with a pin as well in a 1:00 in the third-place match.

The Wildcats will be at the Yutan Invite that starts at 4 p.m. on Jan. 13.