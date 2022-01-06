Marten picks up first win of season at Newman Grove

NEWMAN GROVE – The Cedar Bluffs boys wrestling team competed at the Newman Grove Holiday Invitational on Dec. 30. The only wrestler competing for the Wildcats at this meet was Morgen Marten at 120 pounds.

He was able to pick up his first victory of the season against Zion Baier of Battle Creek. He ended up pinning him in 1:25. In his other two matches, Marten lost to Alex Borboya of West Point-Beemer and Jonah Green of Nebraska Christian. He was pinned by Borboya in 5:22 and then pinned by Green in a 1:41.