Marten finishes in sixth place at Thayer Central

CEDAR BLUFFS- The Cedar Bluffs Boys Wrestling Team traveled to the Thayer Central Invite held on Jan. 21 in Hebron. Earning a sixth-place finish at 120 pounds at the meet was Morgen Marten of Cedar Bluffs.

He lost his first two matches to Ashton Sin of Thayer Central and Jesse Duba of Friend with a pin in 1:14 and then a 7-2 decision. He closed the tournament out with a pin of Ethan Ines of Belleville-Republic County in 3:48.

Lorenzo Pietrangelo at 152 pounds almost won his first match of the year against Benedict Baxa of Belleville-Republic County but ended up losing a 10-8 decision. He was pinned in all the rest of his matches.

The Wildcats finished in 14th place at the meet with two points.