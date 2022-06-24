Many Saunders County residences see property valuation spike, protests due June 30

WAHOO — The housing market did not cool off in 2021, and that spells bad news for homeowners worried about their property tax payments.

Earlier this month, the Saunders County Assessor’s office sent out over 11,000 change of value notices to county property owners, and about 9,000 of the yellow cards indicated a property value increase. If property taxes remain the same, that means residents will pay more.

Homeowners can file property valuation protests until June 30. But County Assessor Rhonda Andresen says residential property values were set with good reason.

Under state statute, the assessor’s office is required to set residential property values between 92% and 100% of market value. And when houses sell for significantly higher than they’re worth, the assessor’s office is forced to raise property values to reflect market value.

According to Andresen’s 2022 data, there were 774 sales of residential property in Saunders County between October 2019 and September 2021 – the 24-month span used when setting property valuations.

The county is broken up into 15 residential valuation groups – like “Ashland Lake/River Area,” “Ashland City,” “Wahoo Residential” and “West Area Small Towns” – based on location and demographics. When an area’s property valuations have to change, state law does not allow for any property to be left out.

“I cannot pick and choose,” Andresen said. “It has to be the whole area. That's how we achieve fairness in equalization. You don't have to put a drop of paint on your home. You don't have to make any improvements in 25 years. If the sales go up, your house value is going up.”

Andresen said she was able to leave agricultural land unchanged, but the problem this year lies in residential properties. Overall, the county’s property valuation ratio was about 84% of its residential market value.

When comparing last year’s set property values to the sales values that followed, the “Rural Residential” area’s median property value came in as low as 76% of its respective market value.

The county’s final median residential assessment ratio rounded out to 93%, which meant Andresen had to raise property values in the “Rural Residential” valuation group by about 16% to be in line with the other 14 areas. The Wahoo area’s ratio came in at 85%.

“We were so low, I mean, just so low across the board,” Andresen said. “When I look at this, I just cry, because we have to raise people’s (property values) tremendously.”

The problem extends beyond Saunders County, Andresen said, but the county is in a unique position because of its proximity to Lincoln, Omaha and Fremont. As those urban areas grow toward their county borders, demand for housing in Saunders County rises along with residential market values.

“Everybody wants a house here, and they’re paying top dollar,” Andresen said. “That’s the problem right now: people are overpaying for housing.”

She said she can’t remember a comparable year since she took over the register of deeds office in 2009 (she became county assessor, too, in 2019). And the problem doesn’t seem to be subsiding in the next year, either, with market values projected to continue their upward trend at least until the end of 2022.

Andresen said the soonest Saunders County residents could catch a break would be in 2024, after a cooldown in housing prices in 2023. She said she’s hopeful that county and state taxing entities recognize the property value increases and adjust tax rates with that in mind.

If she had her way, Andresen wouldn’t raise anyone’s property values, but it’s the nature of her job.

“As market sales begin to decrease and I have the opportunity to lower the value of your home, I will absolutely be thrilled to do that,” Andresen said.

In the meantime, the deadline to file a property valuation protest is Thursday, June 30, but Andresen encourages homeowners thinking of protesting to visit her at her office at the Saunders County Courthouse.

“Let's go over your property record card. Let me explain why values went where they did this year,” she said. “My door’s always open if anybody’s ever got questions.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.