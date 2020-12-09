Maly embodies Cindy Lou Who

Once Ideus’ photos and videos are edited, they are published on the Chamber’s Facebook page with various hashtags including #putyourmoneywherehouseis.

“We kind of have portrayed her as a little mischievous girl who is a little bit of a klepto (and) gets into some sticky situations,” Ideus said. “We really had a lot of fun yesterday thinking of ideas on the fly.”

Maly initially brought back the costume for the Chamber and Saunders Medical Center’s Boo in Wahoo event on Oct. 30. She uses old softball socks, black skirt, inside out grey t-shirt and a red curtain from Walmart for the outfit.

The outfit is the easiest part of her process.

Her hair and makeup usually take an hour and a half to two hours. Maly starts off with her makeup which she had added extra details to perfect the look.

“I add in like the freckles and then I apply the blush 10 times more than I normally do just to make sure it stands out,” Maly said.

And to complete the Lou-Who-look, she utilizes a funnel and pipe cleaners to create the signature hair-do. This part, Maly said, takes the longest because her hair can be hard to work with.