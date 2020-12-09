Maly embodies Cindy Lou Who

WAHOO – Jen Woita remembers when Paige Maly first dressed up as Cindy Lou Who in the sixth grade production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at St. John’s Nepomucene elementary school ten years ago.
“She was just the cutest thing ever,” the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce executive assistant said.
Now, Maly, who grew up in Weston, still dresses as Cindy Lou Who, but it’s not for a play – it’s to help the Chamber advertise local Wahoo business this holiday season. But to the Midlands University junior, it’s just something she does.
“I’m just helping out the community, that’s really it,” Maly said.
As a part of the Chamber’s push to shop local, they have launched a social media-based campaign called “Shop Wahooville.” Executive Director Theresa Klein said Chamber executive board members Josh Krieger, Stacey Ideus and Woita dreamed up the campaign to tie in with the “Hoo” in “Wahoo.”
The Chamber purchased the font and artwork with permission from the publishers of the Dr. Seuss books, Klein said.
Dressed as Cindy Lou Who, Maly travels to the different businesses throughout Wahoo with a camera crew and some mischief on hand.
Maly and Chamber board member and photographer Stacy Ideus have gone to Mocha C’s, Sid Dillon, Wahoo Bakery and several other businesses taking photos and videos. When they enter a business they come up with different things that Maly can do to show what each shop can offer.
Once Ideus’ photos and videos are edited, they are published on the Chamber’s Facebook page with various hashtags including #putyourmoneywherehouseis.
“We kind of have portrayed her as a little mischievous girl who is a little bit of a klepto (and) gets into some sticky situations,” Ideus said. “We really had a lot of fun yesterday thinking of ideas on the fly.”
Maly initially brought back the costume for the Chamber and Saunders Medical Center’s Boo in Wahoo event on Oct. 30. She uses old softball socks, black skirt, inside out grey t-shirt and a red curtain from Walmart for the outfit.
The outfit is the easiest part of her process.
Her hair and makeup usually take an hour and a half to two hours. Maly starts off with her makeup which she had added extra details to perfect the look.
“I add in like the freckles and then I apply the blush 10 times more than I normally do just to make sure it stands out,” Maly said.
And to complete the Lou-Who-look, she utilizes a funnel and pipe cleaners to create the signature hair-do. This part, Maly said, takes the longest because her hair can be hard to work with.
She weaves the pipe cleaners into her hair so when she curves the braids back into her head, they stay put and maintain an oval shape. After the two braids on either side of her head are complete, Maly moves on to covering the funnel on her remaining hair.
Maly pushes it up into a pony-tail around the funnel and takes a scrunchie to hold it in place at the stem. With smaller, clear hair ties, she takes the hair sticking out and forms a small bun at the top of the point over the scrunchie and uses bobby pins and hair spray to secure all the loose hairs.
Finally, she attaches the ends of the braids with more bobby pins and adds more hairspray.
For all the volunteer effort she puts in, Maly having the opportunity to help the community is more enough.
“I think Shopping Wahooville is just kind of important,” Maly said. “I think I can help with getting businesses out there and all their specials. I think that’s great.”
Woita, who has known Maly most of her life, said she’s always known Maly to be “dependable” and a “loyal volunteer” which makes sense because she comes from a family of community-oriented people.
“I think that’s just her personality,” Woita said. “There’s a lot of kids that you would call and ask to do this and they’d be like no.”
