Malmo murder suspect requests dogs remains returned to family

WAHOO – The defendant in a local murder trial was denied a request to return the remains of the dog he is accused of killing along with his fiancé.

Kolton Barnes’ attorney, Matthew McDonald, filed a motion in Saunders County District Court to have the body of Barnes’ dog, Diesel, returned to his family for “proper burial” rather than cremation.

Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin denied the motion.

The dog was allegedly stabbed by Barnes on July 15 during an incident when Barnes’ also reportedly killed his fiancé, Kayla Matulka, in their Malmo home.

Barnes was charged with first degree murder, as well as cruelty to animals for killing the dog, a black Labrador retriever.

Matulka’s two young children were allegedly in the home at the time of the incident, and Barnes has been charged with two counts of child abuse.

A motion to review Barnes’ bond was also denied by the judge. Marroquin set bond at $5 million on Aug. 18. Barnes’ attorney had filed a motion earlier to reduce the bond to $250,000, which was also denied.