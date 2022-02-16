Malmo auction gathers community to benefit others

MALMO – Since 1953, the community of Malmo has been gathering on President’s Day for some spirited bidding to raise money for multiple organizations.
The Malmo Community Benefit Auction returns after a one-year layoff when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2021. This year the event takes place on Monday, Feb. 21, starting at 7 p.m.
The auction is a combined effort between two local organizations in Malmo, according to Don Proett, who has been helping to organize the event for the past 10 years or so.
“It’s a joint venture between the volunteer fire department and the American Legion,” said Proett, a Legion member.
Four members each from the Legion and the fire department volunteer to form the auction committee. Along with Proett, Legion members include Larry Dauel, Fred Proskovec and Dennis Fujan. Representing the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department are Curtis Cihal, Rick Gustafson, John Sousek and Tyler Cihal.
These individuals send out 180 letters to local residents and businesses in and around Malmo to invite people to attend the auction and also to donate.
“Anything clean and of value will be greatly appreciated,” the letter said.
Proett said there are always fresh packages of kolaches donated for the auction that bring a good price, up to $100 in some years. And the auction slate will also quilts made by members of the Czech Presbyterian Church quilting guild.
“I have them make me couple of really nice quilts,” he said.
Items can be dropped off at the Legion Hall after 1 p.m. on the day of the auction. Committee members have volunteered to pick up the items if needed, the letter stated.
Along with the auction, there will be a lunch served by employees of Cornerstone Bank in Malmo. The money raised is donated back to the auction, Proett said.
Auctioneering is provided by local auctioneers who volunteer their time for the event. There will be auctioneers from Jack Nitz and Associates, along with John Sousek, Ryan Welton and Brian Machovec calling the auction.
Almost 70 years ago, the first auction was held to raise money for polio. Proett said at that time, people went door-to-door to solicit funds for charities. To make things easier, they came up with the idea of a community auction instead.
Over the years, the charities that receive the funds have changed from polio to multiple organizations. Proett said the Legion and the fire department receive some of the money, but the bulk goes to a long list of charities that benefit cancer, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, Crohn’s Disease, colitis and other medical research organizations. They also give generously to the VFW Christmas Drive in Wahoo each year, and Children’s Hospital in Omaha is another one of their favorite beneficiaries. The American Red Cross and the Wahoo Blood Drive also benefit, along with the Salvation Army and Camp Kitaki in South Bend.
Proett said the organizers are happy to spread the money out to many different organizations.
“We kind of feel good that we can give this money out to all these charities,” he said.
With the auction taking place every year on President’s Day in February, the weather can be a factor when it comes to attendance. Snow, ice and wind can keep people away from the event, according to Proett. But this year’s forecast is favorable, with the possibility for 50 degrees and sunshine to welcome bidders.
“It looks like we should have a decent day,” Proett said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.