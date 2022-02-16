Malmo auction gathers community to benefit others

Proett said there are always fresh packages of kolaches donated for the auction that bring a good price, up to $100 in some years. And the auction slate will also quilts made by members of the Czech Presbyterian Church quilting guild.

“I have them make me couple of really nice quilts,” he said.

Items can be dropped off at the Legion Hall after 1 p.m. on the day of the auction. Committee members have volunteered to pick up the items if needed, the letter stated.

Along with the auction, there will be a lunch served by employees of Cornerstone Bank in Malmo. The money raised is donated back to the auction, Proett said.

Auctioneering is provided by local auctioneers who volunteer their time for the event. There will be auctioneers from Jack Nitz and Associates, along with John Sousek, Ryan Welton and Brian Machovec calling the auction.

Almost 70 years ago, the first auction was held to raise money for polio. Proett said at that time, people went door-to-door to solicit funds for charities. To make things easier, they came up with the idea of a community auction instead.