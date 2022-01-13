Malachi Bordovsky earns outstanding wrestler

COLUMBUS- It was another week in which the Wahoo boys wrestling team was shorthanded at the Norm Manstedt Boys Invitational at Central Community College on Jan. 7 and 8. The Warriors ended up getting 12th overall with 57.5 points and Malachi Bordovsky won the 138-pound weight class and was also voted the “Outstanding Wrestler” in the 106 through 145-pound weight classes for his performance.

His first win was against Peyton Kruntorad of Pierce in 2:25 with a pin. He followed that up with pins of Conner Lomax of Crete in 3:30 and Boston Reeves of Battle Creek in 2:57.

In the quarterfinals, he earned a 21-6 tech fall of Austin Breckenridge of Tekamah-Herman and then won a major decision against Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central by a score of 20-9.

The finals paired Malachi Bordovsky up against Barret Brandt of Syracuse who had two losses going into the match. He made quick work of him by winning a 20-9 major decision.

Earning sixth place overall was Brandon Hasenkamp at 160 pounds and Kyan Lausterer at 195.