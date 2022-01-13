Malachi Bordovsky earns outstanding wrestler

COLUMBUS- It was another week in which the Wahoo boys wrestling team was shorthanded at the Norm Manstedt Boys Invitational at Central Community College on Jan. 7 and 8. The Warriors ended up getting 12th overall with 57.5 points and Malachi Bordovsky won the 138-pound weight class and was also voted the “Outstanding Wrestler” in the 106 through 145-pound weight classes for his performance.
His first win was against Peyton Kruntorad of Pierce in 2:25 with a pin. He followed that up with pins of Conner Lomax of Crete in 3:30 and Boston Reeves of Battle Creek in 2:57.
In the quarterfinals, he earned a 21-6 tech fall of Austin Breckenridge of Tekamah-Herman and then won a major decision against Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central by a score of 20-9.
The finals paired Malachi Bordovsky up against Barret Brandt of Syracuse who had two losses going into the match. He made quick work of him by winning a 20-9 major decision.
Earning sixth place overall was Brandon Hasenkamp at 160 pounds and Kyan Lausterer at 195.
Hasenkamp got a pin against Mason Miigerl of Lincoln East in 4:48, knocked off Barrett Andel of David City with a 10-5 decision, and Joxsemar Bernal of Schuyler with a pin in 0:55. After losing a few matches, he won one more time against Kade Uelmen of Kearney Catholic with a pin in 4:05.
Picking up an 8-4 decision victory in his first match was Lausterer over Kahkota Zlomke of Battle Creek. He would win two more times against Zelan Hurst of Archbishop Bergan with a pin in 3:52 and Peyton Albers of York with another pin in 4:28.
Not medaling but winning matches were Jet Nuckolls at 120 pounds, Noah Bordovsky at 145, Wyatt Rezek at 160, and Dominek Rohleder at 220. Wahoo will be competing at the Rumble in River County hosted by Nebraska City High School on Jan. 15. Matches won by the other wrestlers can be seen below.
120 pounds- Jet Nuckolls (Wahoo) 15-10 won by fall over Micaiah Niemoth (Harvard) 3-13 (Fall 1:57); Jet Nuckolls (Wahoo) 15-10 won by fall over Jackson Harriger (Gering) 10-6 (Fall 5:10); 145 pounds- Noah Bordovsky (Wahoo) 14-13 won by fall over Kyle Knueven (Harvard) 0-11 (Fall 3:19); 160 pounds- Wyatt Rezek (Wahoo) 7-5 won by fall over Braxton Walz (Syracuse) 6-17 (Fall 2:49); Wyatt Rezek (Wahoo) 7-5 won by major decision over Jacob Hagemeier (South Central NE Unified Dist #5) 10-14 (MD 12-4); 220 pounds- Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo) 17-10 won by fall over Camden Moser (Boone Central) 3-3 (Fall 0:24); Dominek Rohleder (Wahoo) 17-10 won by fall over Nathan Elledge (South Central NE Unified Dist #5) 4-20 (Fall 1:12).