Magical run for Waverly comes to an end in Class B State Title Game

OMAHA- In a fast moving pitcher’s duel, the eighth seeded Waverly baseball team missed out on the school’s first state title, falling to Elkhorn North 2-0 in the Class B State Championship Game at Tal Anderson Ballpark in Omaha on May 20. It ended the Vikings miracle run that started back in the district final and moved their record to 16-15 to finish the season.

“Proud would be a pretty massive understatement,” Waverly Head Coach Luke Tewes said. “A few weeks ago we made a decision as a group that we weren’t going to listen to anyone outside of our team. What those people believed was completely different from everybody else and we showed what the power of that is.”

It was a bitter sweet ending to the year for the Vikings, who knocked off the Wolves earlier in the tournament 9-3. With Colin Nowaczyk throwing his best stuff by only giving up two hits and striking out ten batters, it wasn’t in the cards for Waverly to knock off Elkhorn North not even a week between their prior matchup.

“In this tournament, we faced the one seed, the two seed, the three seed twice, and Beatrice who was the five,” Tewes said. “There was no break or anything. That’s not to say we didn’t expect to win those games, we were highly competitive in every game we played. They are tough to beat multiple times when you face pitchers like that.”

Despite earning the loss, Peyton Engel also pitched well by only giving up two runs on nine hits with one strikeout.

The first of the two runs for the Wolves came in the third when Isaiah Miller hit a triple. He was driven in by Chris Thiessen during the next at bat on a sac fly.

In the sixth, the Elkhorn North bats came alive with a single, a double, and another single that scratched across the second score. Waverly did a good job not giving up any more runs by throwing out the second runner who tried advancing home.

Down to their final out in the seventh, Drew Miller fouled into the first base side dugout where the Wolves first baseman made a fantastic over the fence catch to win the ballgame.

Coming up with the hits for the Vikings in the loss was the pitcher Engel and Levi Powell.

Earlier in the tournament, Waverly took on Beatrice after beating Norris to start the tourney. They were able to clobber the Orangemen by a final of 10-0 in five innings.

The game started with the Vikings getting two runs in the bottom of the first. With one out both Kaden Harris and Engel hit singles and then a double from Drew Miller drove them in.

Another three runs in the second, two in the third, and one in the fourth made it an 8-0 contest going to the bottom of the fifth.

To start the inning off, Garrett Rine was walked and ended up scoring on a passed ball at the plate. After another walk put Powell on base, Harris singled to center to drive in the final run.

Finishing with three hits and four RBIs was Drew Miller and Harris had three hits and two runs driven in. Coming up with one RBI was Engel, Rine, Landon Oelke, and Powell.

Going five innings on the mound with three strikeouts was Engel.

With a 2-0 record at state, Waverly took on Elkhorn North for the first time in the tournament on May 17. In this matchup, the Vikings were able to get the better of the Wolves by a final of 9-3.

The biggest inning for the Vikings was the second where they scored five runs.

Drew Miller began the scoring threat by lacing a ball to right field for a double. That was followed up by a walk of Wyatt Fanning and Rine reached base on a bunt scoring a run and tying the game.

An error, a hit by pitch, a ground out, and a wild pitch drove in four more runs for the Vikings in the inning and gave them a commanding lead they never gave up.

Jackson led the team by going three for three at the plate with three RBIs. Driving in one run apiece were Bream, Harris, and Engel.

James Van Cleave was the starting pitcher and went five innings with two earned runs given up and six strikeouts. Freshman Bruin Sampson came in for one inning and had one strikeout, and Brennan Miller pitched 0.1 innings and gave up one earned run.

Having already locked up their spot in the Class B State Championship game on Friday, Waverly had to play Omaha Skutt Catholic in what was an elimination game for them. The SkyHawks avoided their second loss to the Vikings in a little over a week and won 7-5 on May 18.

Early on it was Skutt who jumped out to a 4-0 edge. Waverly responded by cutting the lead back down to one with three runs in the top of the third.

Bream, Harris, and Engel led the inning off with singles to load the bases. A sacrifice fly by Drew Miller and Fanning scored two runs and then Engel stole home to give the Vikings their third run of the inning.

Trailing 7-3 with two outs in the final inning, Waverly didn’t go away quietly. With two runners on, Fanning tripled to right field scoring two.

The rally came to a screeching halt in the next at-bat, when the SkyHawks were able to get a strikeout to end the contest.