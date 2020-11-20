Mach honored posthumously

Mach was sent to Instanbul, Turkey for two weeks for military exercises with countries involved with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pact. During those exercises, Mach got the opportunity to work with military from other countries.

Mach was discharged in April 1972, but his involvement with the military did not end.

“I got the impression everything he did was for his family and veterans,” Pace told the county board. “I felt he never wanted the recognition but to make sure the other veterans not matter what branch they served in, he wanted to make sure they were taken care of.”

That included making sure the veterans of Saunders County had their needs met by sending them to Pace’s office.

“’Take good care of them Mary,’ he would always tell me,” said Pace.

He was also Pace’s “go-to guy” to represent veterans during County Government Day, she added.

After the service Mach married his sweetheart, Margaret, who was also known as “Marty.” She also died in the accident that killed Mach.

Mach retired from Goodyear after 40 years. He was elected to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors to represent District 5 in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.