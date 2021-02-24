Mach honored by Saunders County Livestock Association

Hospital occupancy was one of the main factors in determining the DHM levels Ricketts said. Keeping hospitals from being overwhelmed was the goal. Currently only 4% of hospital beds in Nebraska are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“As of today, we’ve got about 170 people in the hospital with coronavirus,” he said.

The final pillar in the plan is vaccination, which is starting to ramp up in Nebraska, Ricketts said.

“We’ve delivered 330,000 vaccines so far,” he said.

The vaccine is delivered to local health departments based on population, according to the governor. Residents and employees of long term care facilities and people working in the public safety field were among the first to receive the vaccine. The bulk of the vaccine is being administered to persons over the age of 65, who are most at risk for severe reaction to the coronavirus or death, he added.

Vaccination is the key to stopping COVID-19, Ricketts said.

“Ultimately, delivering the vaccine is how we work ourselves out of the pandemic,” he added.